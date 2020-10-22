Convergia: The upcoming dark horse in the Indian Ed-tech space

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen” – One sector which certainly defines Lenin’s quote more than others is the education sector. Even one can dare to replace decades with centuries here! Since the times of the Gurukul tradition, students have always assembled at a place or in a classroom along with the guru or teacher, who imparts lessons to the students. The education brand S. Chand has led the textbook and education content publishing industry in India for decades and understand the needs of schools, teachers and students and is building the structure of digital tools to teach and learn. S. Chand has been invested in the ed-tech space for over a decade with global partnerships and key school adoptions in the middle east market. The company has also backed startups like Testbook, Ignitor and Smartivity in the online testing and STEAM Learning. The company has supported the Convergia school curriculum solution under the brand “Mylestone” for the past four years, which is now used by over 400 schools. Launched in 2015, the school curriculum solution empowers the entire school ecosystem. It is designed for K-8 schools to make students learn better through Empowered Teaching and Easy Learning. It also offers a streamlined curriculum through well-designed and digitally integrated components which include Mobile App for Student and Teachers, eBooks, Teachers Handbook, Students Coursebook and Practice book, Assessment Support, Digital Content, Resource Kit, and Teacher Training. The program is geared towards creating interactive learning experiences with its diverse content and activity-based learning features that create a participative learning experience, thereby improving the cognitive abilities of students and increasing their attention span. It has seen rapid adoption by schools due to its offering of digital books and remote teaching platform. This is across all locations in states like Delhi NCR, Haryana, AP, Telangana, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal, Karnataka, etc. The solution was especially beneficial to the user schools from March onwards , as it ensured that learning never stopped during the Lockdown even without books as the schools and teachers were enabled and trained with Live Classes and content on the App. The solution also caters to the requirements under the New Education Policy (NEP). To further integrate the school learning and at-home learning it has launched the student learning solution. Learnflix has been designed with a Spiral Learning Pedagogy that ensures all concepts are well learned, revised, practiced, and assessed. Endorsed by Saurav Ganguly, it aims at taking established Indian authors and academicians digital with their personalized content. Some of the renowned names associated with the app include Lakhmir Singh, Manjit Kaur, S.K. Gupta, Anubhuti Gangal amongst others. The app is currently being used by over sixty thousand users including international schools as well. Convergia school and student solutions work on one subscription access to everything model and are priced very reasonably compared to other solutions in the market. No EdTech solution in the market right now caters to the Affordable School Segment in a holistic way addressing the need of both students and the schools. Convergia curriculum integrated in-school and after-school solution provides a learning continuum that leads to improved learning outcome. Education focused advisory firm Loestro.com is helping Convergia raise funds to accelerate the growth that is required to bring a transformational change in the students’ learning. The company feels feel getting quality education will be of utmost importance for the upcoming generation. The company follows the mission of providing affordable digital education to kids of our country. To uplift made-in-India products the solutions manifests the country’s current spirit of Vocal for Local. The school and student solutions are powered by the Ignitor platform from Edutor, a company that S Chand invested in 2014. Edutor is now a subsidiary and is also developing platforms and solutions for Higher Education.