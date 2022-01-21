Dermatology – Future

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

In the past 2-3 decades, dermatology as a specialty has grown immensely.This growth is attributed to improvements in diagnostic, therapeutic and cosmetic dermatology.Better understanding of cellular and sub cellular structures and markers of various diseases has enabled us to devise specific tests that help us to diagnose diseases promptly and correctly. Devices such as dermatoscope have become freely available and it helps in making correct diagnosis of many dermatological disorders without having any need for invasive investigations like biopsy.Improved understanding of immunological factors and cellular receptors involved in the development of inflammatory diseases like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis has revolutionized their treatment. Now we can treat these diseases with specific treatments which are associated with lesser side effects and better outcomes.In cosmetic dermatology, the various types of laser equipments we have today are more precise, safer and associated with minimal side effects. Better understanding of molecular biology has led to development of various cosmecutical products which correct, maintain and improve the appearance of skin.Thus far so much has been achieved yet a long way to go The most important would be to make all these advances in diagnostic, therapeutic and cosmetic dermatology; available to all the sections of society at an affordable price.To sum up we can say that the future of dermatology is…INTERESTINGBRIGHTBEAUTIFUL