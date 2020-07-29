Donorbox now supports Indian nonprofits to receive donations

The COVID-19 pandemic is breaking havoc on everyone in this world, but the worst sufferers amongst all of them are poor. In these tough times, they are the ones who are suffering the most in all the aspects of life, be it employment, food, survival, etc. However, some NGOs and non-profit organizations are leaving no stone unturned to help the needy and poor. The NGOs are working day and night to feed the underprivileged and work towards their survival.
A lot of NGOs have been keenly working towards the upliftment of the poor and needy at this time. The COVID-19 cases are accelerating every day. It is turning into nightmares for those who don’t have access to the basic facilities. NGOs are giving a helping hand to all those people, but they are also subjected to limitations. There are a lot of times that the NGOs fall short of the funds that are required to provide the basic necessities. Although the government is keen on giving free ration and food grains to the people, some facilities, such as medical help or basic hygiene kits, are protected from the COVID-19.
To help the people in these tough times, the NGOs accept a donation from different people around the globe. At this point where people are not subjected to stepping out of their home concerning their safety, digital payments are becoming a blessing in disguise. A lot of people around the globe have been donating to the NGOs to support them financially and keep them going.
Donorbox
is a powerful and efficient next-generation fundraising system that allows organizations to raise more donations, implement smooth donation management, promote fundraising campaigns in a variety of ways and establish lasting relationships with donors.
Donorbox is a USA based fintech startup for nonprofits organizations, established in the year 2014. Within a very short span of time it has become one of the trusted online fundraising software platforms in the nonprofit industry. In early 2020, Donorbox made its first presence in India. In a recent conversation with Raviraj Hegde
, the Growth Director at Donorbox said “
We are glad to expand our presence in India. We want to open our office here in Bangalore and help as many Indian nonprofits as possible. As India is adapting with digital payments, it's a great time for nonprofits to start accepting online donations.“
Non Profit Organizations today have a variety of options when it comes to online fundraising. More than 30,000 organizations from 25 countries now use Donorbox’s online donation platform
.
Thousands of fundraising professionals have turned to Donorbox to raise more than $300 million in donations. From nonprofits to churches, organizations have launched online campaigns on behalf of a variety of causes using the company’s donation platform.
While they all have different hints and tactics for success, there is one thing they all share in common: They’ve incorporated donation software into their arsenal. The fundraising software facilitates tracking your donors, accepting online donations, creating social awareness around your fundraising activities and more.
Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project
Shanti Bhavan (“haven of peace” in Hindi) is an Indian 80-G and U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Bangalore, India. The organization runs a pre-K-12 residential school in Baliganapalli, Tamil Nadu. The school enrolls 12 girls and 12 boys (at age 4) each year for its entry-level preschool class. From then on, students are in school throughout the year, except during the summer and winter holidays. Students go to Shanti Bhavan at no cost and are given nutritious foods, shelter, education, medical care, clothing, and emotional and mental support.
The organization is accredited by one of the strongest academic curricula in India, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and conducts the ICSE and ISC exams for students in grades 10 and 12. After 12th grade, Shanti Bhavan also covers their university education.
As a non-profit organization, the main barrier organizations face is securing sustained and long-term funding. Donorbox.org has been able to meet their needs and has raised more than $1.44 million through the Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project.
Masksforindia.org
Donorbox also helps Masks for India, a not-for-profit initiative of NCR students to provide masks and vital daily supplies to the most vulnerable communities. India has a high density of population with many areas like slums and many hotspots where social distancing is merely a privilege. Masks provide an extremely effective way of reducing the risk of transmission. According to a study supported by a Nobel Prize-winning Virologist, cloth masks can block 99% of droplets reducing chances of infection by 70% according to some studies.
In addition, with the great features that come with the software, Donorbox also helps them engage with donors, in turn helping nonprofits achieve fundraising goals. If you are an Indian NGO and want to raise funds, try signing up for Donorbox at Donorbox.org their expert and dedicated team will help you.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.