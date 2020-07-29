Tony Beig: An entrepreneur to look up to for turning dreams into reality

"Be the energy you want to attract" - meet the young business magnet Tony Beig, who purely defines the above quoted lines by putting these words to action in his day to day life. Kashmir born Tony, is an awe inspiring young man, while growing up, moved to Melbourne, Australia and eventually in the year 2012 who was already residing in Beverly Hills, California. Apart from being a successful business tycoon, Mr. Beig is a living example to encourage wealthy individuals to pursue philanthropy and an ardent traveler. A Philanthropist, a Businessman, an Investor, an vivid traveller and Chairman of the Dioz group - Tony Beig never fails to amaze us with his interesting multifold qualities.The prestigious degree in Masters of Business Administration from the esteemed Victoria University of Technology, Melbourne proves Tony's early determination and vision for making it big in the world. With a coveted degree and an unending zeal, Mr. Beig sets out for a voyage in the Business world in the year 2006 and Voila! Today he is famed as one of the most sought after Business tycoon. This young business magnet is now the chairman emeritus for The Dioz Group that has several companies like Alanic (Running and Activewear brand), 8Health (Medical products), Real Estate Investments LLC, Oasis Apparel under its spectrum. Tony is a hardworking self made figure who believes and swears by the assertive method for every stages of life, worked up all his way to where he is today! His lifestyle speaks about his exuberance and success - Riding his own Bentley or Rolls Royce or Range Rover to work is one such example and traveling around the world every month in Private Jets or First Class flights.When we talk about social life and work, the balance often is not very satisfying. Well, not in case of Tony, name any Hollywood celebrity, Tony has already been in the chill scene with these biggies. From glittery gala nights to unending parties, swaying all the way in private jets or luxury vehicles - our star studded boy has done it all. Yes, that's what we call a perfect balance in life! We all know nothing is served in the platter, one has to earn it. Our heartfelt wishes to Tony for his Dubai Launch after a huge hit in London. Mr. Beig’s companies are already operational in USA, Australia, UK, No wonder, he endured hardships and also enlightened the business world with his vision of making a difference. He has created milestones and footprints of success to inspire many. Wanderlust by nature, Tony Beig loves to experience the culture and wonder of various unexplored destination without contributing to the crowd by discovering these up-and-coming places instead. The impulse to travel and explore the world in him is what amazes us even more! Well known on instagram as @tb