Do's and Don'ts of Dialysis

Dr. P. S. Vali, M.D. (Gen. Med.), D.M. (Neph.), Gold Medalist, Sr. Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, AINU (Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology), Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana — 500036
Published: Nov 22, 2022 05:31:46 PM IST
Updated: Nov 22, 2022 05:39:10 PM IST
Dos and Don’ts which Patients on Dialysis Should Observe: Dos:
Always stick to the schedule of your dialysis sessions: Never skip dialysis sessions. Our kidneys filter blood seamlessly for 168 hours in a week. So, not able to deliver 8 to 12 hours per week of dialysis can have severe adverse effects on health. Therefore as per the advice of your nephrologists, try to maintain at least 8 to 12 hours of dialysis per week.
Take good amount of protein: Patients on dialysis need to maintain good amount of protein intake to maintain decent muscle mass. Good muscle mass leads to good overall health for dialysis patients. Egg white is the best quality protein. Other alternatives for egg white are paneer and tophu.
Check your Haemoglobin (Hb%) once in a month. Make sure that Hb% is not more than 13 and not less than 10.
Take medications properly as per the prescribed doses and timings. For example, phosphate binders need to be taken either in the middle of meals or soon after meals.
Always feel motivated. You are not alone. Being on dialysis doesn’t mean anything bad. Being on dialysis is a form of life and one need to make it as quality full as possible with simple measures.
Don’ts:
Restrict potassium rich food such as fruits, fruit juices, coconut water and green leafy vegetables.
Don’t consume excess amount of salt. Not to consume more than 5 gm per day (one tea spoon).
