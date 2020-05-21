Dr. Pratayaksha Bhardwaj holds the key to healthy Weight Loss

Weight gain and weight loss are two serious health issues that trouble the society today. The understanding that beauty is more than ‘skin deep’ is gradually seeping into the global consciousness. What is also dawning upon us is the realization that we can only be our most beautiful selves when we are in our most healthy state, be it physically, emotionally, socially, intellectually, professionally or spiritually. As a result, beauty, health & wellness are rapidly converging in our lives.

A young health entrepreneur, Dr. Pratayaksha Bhardwaj, has identified this change in the society and is doing his best to usher in the new mantra of “Look Good & Feel Good.”As his name “Pratayaksha”, he proves that “Facts does not require proof to stand correct”

Starting with a one-room beauty clinic of his mother, Dr. S. Bhardwaj in the small town of Jagadhari, Haryana, Dr. Pratayaksha took time to flourish in this career. He got help from his sister, Dr. P. Sharma, and with the support of his family, which included his government servant father, Sh. Narinder Kumar Bhardwaj and his wife, Sakshi, Dr. Pratayaksha laid the foundation of Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre. He began this journey with a humble hope of bringing glow back to the patients’ faces, who approach him dejected and desperate.

Dr. Pratayaksha is a two-times Gold Medallist weight loss and skin aesthetic expert and he looks after as a Director of the Centre. His sister, Dr. Sharma is a Ph.D. in Aesthetic Laser technology who manages the skin treatments to make people slender and alluring. Among the various services provided at the clinic are - Weight Loss, Weight Gain, Unwanted Hair Removal, Pimples/Acne, Blemishes removal, Laser Skin Treatments and Without Exercise Weight Loss.

A few years back, Dr. Pratayaksha was himself struggling with weight loss personally and had grown tired of ineffective gymming, etc. He had become hopeless that he would not be able to lose weight ever. However, instead of living with this dejection, he decided to give a fresh start to his life with natural and herbal ways, devised by himself. Along with active exercise and proper diet control, Dr. Pratayaksha got terrific results.

This phase of his life gave a new direction to his professional life and in light of his experience; he decided to connect people, science, business and organizations in the beauty & wellness industries.

From then on, his professional journey has been fantabulous. This is reflected in a bevy of awards and achievements that Dr. Pratayaksha has gathered over the years. Some of these are –

Haryana Govt. Appreciation Certificate for Social Service in 2013

Best Slimming Products in India by Tea Coffee Association of India in 2014

Best Slimming Centre & Skin Laser Treatments in Haryana in 2015

International Leadership & Lifestyle Award in 2016

Best Doctor & Health Care Award in 2017

International Health Care Services & Excellence Award in 2018

In 2019, Stunning Actress, Karisma Kapoor awarded him Best Quality & Health Care Services and Prominent Director, Arbaaz Khan, awarded International Wellness & Health Care Award.

Global Leadership Award in 2020

Thanks to his exemplary work in the field of healthcare, he is a Research Member of the following organizations - Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association and World’s Obesity Organisation.

Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre became 9001:2015 certified, HACCP Certified Unit for being the first unit in North India to show 100% results in weight loss and skin treatments with any side-effects.

Website -http://www.pratayksha.com/

Website - http://www.shreeslimming.com/