Dr. Sneha Rakesh wins Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur award from Business Mint

Dr. Sneha Rakesh, a rural entrepreneur travelled all the way from Hassan to Belgium, creating success stories. She is a woman entrepreneur who has achieved great heights in the technology industry. With sheer dedication and heightened passion, she has done everything to reach the position where she is today. She followed a common saying: never to quit, and don't lose hope.
A diploma in computer science from Smt LV Polytechnic College, Karnataka, followed by MSC Engg from MS Ramaiah School Of Advance Studies, Dr Sneha Rakesh started working at the age of 19. She started as a Software Engineer after her diploma in the field. Alongside her job in a startup, she joined an evening college for further studies.
Within few months, her entrepreneurial whim rattled her so much that she realised she can’t work under other. With the motivation to start her own venture, she left that job. In 2018, started her own company, named VCreate Software Solutions after gaining good experience in her previous 5 jobs.
Dr Sneha Rakesh worked as a Customer Support Executive in Karnataka for a year in 2009, followed by working as a Technical Support Consultant in GokalDas Exports till 2011. She has also worked as a Software Developer/UI Designer from 2011-2012 in Vetril Systems. In her enterprise, VCreate Software Solutions offer marketing solutions, Software Solutions, and development solutions. She has extensive expertise in Sales and Marketing, Business Strategy, Business Development as well as Business Expansion.
In the year 2013, she worked with a company and alongside majored her post-graduation in Computer Science and Networking. By the time she obtained her Masters, her company had grown and achieved greater heights. She successfully appointed a diverse team of enthusiasts in various fields. In 2015, they changed the name of VCreate Software Solutions to Akarmaxs Tech Pvt Ltd.
The company also provided training for skill enhancement and enlightenment to unemployed and youth so that they can have a bright future. They conducted sessions for shaping their future and helped them with inputs to get jobs and required skills. She achieved the title of the best Women Entrepreneur in June 2019, by an International Magazine, Business Connect. She was chosen to be featured on the first page of the Magazine for her achievement.
Over the years, Dr Sneha Rakesh has been educating people towards industry-readiness and employment. Till today, she has educated almost 2000 students and helped unemployed people to get jobs. She has received various awards and accolades for her social work and philanthropic approach. A few of her felicitations include Women Achiever of the Year (eMerg 2018), Natural; Resource of India, Chandigarh; International Achiever Award, Bangkok; Most Inspiring Women in India and Most Promising Leaders of Asia among others.
It is because of the commendable work that she was chosen as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2020 in the Technology Industry
in the Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2020. Dr Sneha Rakesh is one of the youngest entrepreneurs who believed she could, and she did. She has accomplished great heights with bigger dreams in her heart. During her childhood, she struggled for her education funds, which is why she had to finance her education. With strong willpower, she completed her studies. It fills her heart with great pleasure when people respect her work, and she can achieve everything she ever dreamt of.
