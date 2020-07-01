Dr. Snigdhodip Saha from Kolkata unfolds the mystery of Hairfall & Hair Regrowth treatment in India

Hair fall is the biggest medical & cosmetological issue nowadays in India. As this problem does not occur due to a single cause so most of the times it becomes very tough to address all the underlying causes at once.the origin of hair fall problem can be vast & various like genetic, stress, autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalance, scalp diseases, vitamin & mineral deficiency, medicine side effect & many more.

As we all know hair holds the most important aesthetic value of our beauty by providing proper shape to our face.so gradual loss of hair can affect a person psychologically & also lowers the confidence level.as a result eventually it harms the mental health. hair loss can lead to professional loss also specially for whom appearance matters the most as they are public figures like actors, politicians, businessmen, public speakers, corporate leaders.

When asked about this problem Dr.Saha’s approach was very clear & simple that rather focussing & brooding over the problems he decided to focus his entire life on how to solve these problems without any side effect with homeopathy.” as this is the field of his expertise & he is also the third generation homeopath doctor from his family as his grandfather & father devoted their entire life to the service of humanity with homeopathy & now Dr.Saha is carrying their legacy & regularly shares his knowledge in his YouTube channel.

Though Dr.Saha inherited that ocean of knowledge from his ancestors but he always wanted to do something significant specifically in the field of hair treatment so he studied trichology & cosmetology in details from University of Greifswald, Germany & soon after that he incorporated his knowledge of homeopathy into the field of trichology & cosmetology.

After few years of concentrated research in the field of hair fall & after treating over 5000 cases with homeopathy he came up with a combination of homeopathic medicines that can work on almost over 90% cases & made this a hair fall control protocol in his clinic Dr.Saha’s Multi speciality Homeopathy & Cosmetology in Kolkata.

This protocol includes total 6 internal medicines ( N 1000, P1 000, GN1, GN2, DF1 & ST1 ) & 2 topical medicines ( DMH ANTIDANDRUFF, DMH HAIR PLUS).these medicines addresses hormonal imbalance, stress, vitamin & mineral deficiency, autoimmune problems & almost all the other factors that can trigger hair fall.the medicine protocol is named as DMH HAIR FALL CONTROL & is available in his clinic website http://www.drsahaclinic.com .also online consultation options are there for them who need personalised consultation.

Soon after completing his passion to invent an effective hair fall control treatment protocol which can significantly reduce the problem within a short span of only 3 months he never stopped & decided to do something which can now reverse the hair thinning too & can provide effective hair regrowth with Homeopathy.With this new mission in his heart he worked day & night & after few unsuccessful attempts ultimately invented a new combination named DMH HAIR REGROWTH which till date has been applied on over 1000 patients & with success rate of over 83%.this combination works best with 1.5 mm derma roller that channelise the medicines to the hair roots to facilitate optimal root stimulation.as per his patient testimonials hair regrowth can be seen within 3 to 4 months.this combination is also available as DMH HAR REGROWTH in the clinic website.

Achievements: For his constant passion & excellent works in the field of hair fall & hair regrowth treatment last year 17th November 2019 he was facilitated by Mr.Arbaaz Khan as Brand Icon 2019 best Homeopathy Doctor & further this year he is nominated for the Best Homeopathy Doctor for Hair Treatment in India which will be given by actor & social activist Mr. Sonu Sood on this Independence Day 15th August, 2020.

Youtube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/user/drsnigdho