Earn your good health and happy life, through healthy living

An essential aspect of today’s modern life is daily physical activity. A sedentary lifestyle, jobs with long sitting hour, more time indoors in front of screens and poor eating habits has resulted in impaired muscular-skeletal health, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stress, anxiety etc. Physical activity helps to relieve stress, anxiety, depression and anger and achieve optimum health and overall wellbeing.Poor physical activity or inability to move results in low strength, poor stamina and improper body functioning. It reduces the overall ability of the person, especially the elderly and they start taking themselves away from all social and family gatherings. Good muscular-skeletal health is necessary for all age groups, for all those who love to travel, love to explore and love to stay healthier. Exercise increases muscle strength, which in turn increases the ability to do different physical activities and be independent. Staying active helps delay or prevent chronic illnesses and diseases associated with ageing.: you don’t stop moving from growing old, you grow old from stopping moving. So try and take out some time every day for yourself, your being, walk and talk to nature, feel the healing essence of nature. This video presents the importance of healthy living and how it’s important for good health and happy life.Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD