A schoolgirl is administered a dose of Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for 12-14 age group at a vaccination centre in Allahabad on March 16, 2022. Corbevax is developed by the Hyderabad-based Biological E. Ltd in collaboration with the Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Corbevax uses a recombinant protein platform that is currently not being used by any other vaccine that is being distributed in the country.

Image: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP





