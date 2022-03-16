  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: National Vaccination Day

Photo Of The Day: National Vaccination Day

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 16, 2022 03:59:43 PM IST
Updated: Mar 16, 2022 04:12:03 PM IST

A schoolgirl is administered a dose of Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for  12-14 age group at a vaccination centre in Allahabad on March 16, 2022. Corbevax is developed by the Hyderabad-based Biological E. Ltd in collaboration with the Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Corbevax uses a recombinant protein platform that is currently not being used by any other vaccine that is being distributed in the country. 
Image: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
German WWII ghosts loom large in Ukraine crisis