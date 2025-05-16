Entrepreneurs Rajesh Chandan and Sonali Jain join Fashion Entrepreneur Fund as key investors to power India's fashion startup ecosystem





To strengthen their mission and enhance their team, which is filled with visionaries and luminaries, the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), recently announced the inclusion of two stalwarts. Visionary entrepreneur, investor, and ecosystem builder Mr Rajesh Chandan joined as a key investor and strategic mentor while businesswoman and philanthropist Ms. Saloni Jain joined as a key investor.

They bring in brings a wealth of experience to India’s first fashion venture studio which includes industry veterans and icons including Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, Mr. Gaurav Dalmia, Mr. Vinod Dugar, Ms. Manju Yagnik, Ms. Sonali Dugar, and Bollywood luminaries Mr. Akshay Kumar and Mr. Karan Johar.

Currently serving as Chairman of JITO Chennai Chapter and former National Chairman of JITO Business Network (JBN), Mr. Chandan has empowered thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide. He is also the Chairman of the Latin American & Caribbean Trade Council, representing trade relations across 33 countries. A TEDx speaker and recipient of numerous awards, he holds a policy advisory role on the Traders Welfare Board of India, appointed by Hon. Minister Piyush Goyal, and is the Co-founder of Veeraa Ventures, with investments in companies like IndiaShoppe, Grohair, Pappaya Education, and Sasvitha Finance. Mr. Chandan is deeply involved in philanthropic work through organizations like Shraman Arogyam, JATF and RYA Cosmo Foundation.

Ms Jain is founder of Vinayak Jewels Foundation and director of Vinayak Products Pvt. Ltd., Vinayak Products Pvt. Ltd. and Innovate Hub Prime Estate LLP. She played an integral role in the growth and evolution of Vinayak Jewels over the past two decades. As Chairperson of JITO Jaipur Chapter, she has championed education, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment—impacting over 400 girls through scholarship programs and skill-building initiatives. Through her Vinayak Jewels Foundation, she supports welfare initiatives. Her efforts were recently honored with the 'Nari Gaurav Samman'.

Now joining hands with FEF’s mission to strengthen India’s fast-growing fashion industry, Saloni Jain brings with her a unique blend of entrepreneurial insight and philanthropic vision to drive meaningful, lasting impact.