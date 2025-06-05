The 30 Indian minds leading the AI revolution

In an era when artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping economies and redefining the future of work, India has emerged as a formidable force in the global AI ecosystem. Recognising this reality, Forbes India and Accel have launched a landmark initiative—‘30 Indian minds leading the AI revolution’—a curated, non-ranked list celebrating individuals whose work is pushing the boundaries of AI innovation.

The selection process was rigorous and collaborative. It began with a comprehensive longlist compiled by Forbes India’s editorial team and Accel’s domain experts, followed by research and shortlisting across five key categories: Startups, research & academia, industry, global Indians, and government & policy. Evaluation criteria included disruptive innovation, global recognition, enterprise-scale implementation, and policy influence. The unifying thread: Large-scale impact.

The backdrop to this list is India’s rapidly growing AI landscape. Various reports project the country’s AI expenditure to reach $11.8 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39 percent. This surge reflects not only increased adoption across sectors but also India’s strategic focus on becoming a global AI hub.

Whether building cutting-edge startups, advancing global research, or shaping national AI strategies, these 30 individuals are not just participants, they are trailblazers. Their work is not only transforming India’s digital future but also contributing meaningfully to the global AI narrative.