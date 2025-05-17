From Amitabh Chaudhry's bid to challenge top banks to Dell's AI pivot, our top stories of the week

1) Playing the long game

In the shadows of India’s banking behemoths, Axis Bank CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhry is reshaping the bank’s DNA. From reimagining digital infrastructure to aggressively expanding in retail and SME lending, strategies are being implemented for future success. With the acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business and an eye on cross-selling, Axis is starting to chip away at the dominance of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. However, challenges remain, from legacy perceptions to execution risks in a slowing macro environment. Still, if measured leadership and long-term vision are what it takes, Chaudhry seems ready to play the long game.

2) The AI pivot and India

As Dell Technologies pivots sharply into the AI economy, India is emerging as a critical piece of its global strategy. With nearly a third of its workforce based in the country, India is a talent hub, a sandbox for deploying AI-led services, a lab for streamlining enterprise infrastructure, and a market for accelerating demand across sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, and retail. Dell’s India leaders believe the country’s massive SMB base and digital-forward enterprises make it fertile ground for scalable AI applications. In many ways, India is no longer just part of the supply chain—it’s now a testbed for Dell’s innovation edge.

3) Another false start?

After years of volatility, asset quality concerns, and the most recent leadership churn, IndusInd Bank appears to be stabilising. With improvements in profitability, better credit cost control, and more measured loan growth, the bank is gaining investors’ cautious confidence. Analysts are watching the bank as the RBI-approved ‘Committee of Executives’ navigates legacy baggage and fierce sectoral competition. The bank now has a strong responsibility to improve internal compliance and audit processes. But the question remains: Is this a true turnaround, or merely a pause before the next shake-up?