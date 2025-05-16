NPS vs UPS: What you need to know about these pension schemes in India

Most of us spend years working hard, but when it comes to planning for life after retirement, we tend to overlook it - until it starts feeling a little too real. For good reasons, pension schemes in India are getting much more attention. With increasing life expectancy and rising costs, many people are rethinking their financial management strategies. The government has introduced several pension schemes in India that offer structured solutions to help citizens save for their future.

The National Pension Scheme or National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) are among the most common options. While both fall under the broader umbrella of government-backed pension schemes, they work differently and are often mixed up. Understanding the key differences between NPS and UPS could greatly affect how your retirement fund shapes up.

In this post, let’s discuss the eligibility requirements and the benefits for the applicant in more detail.

What is the National Pension Scheme (NPS)?

The National Pension Scheme is a retirement-focused investment plan launched by the government in 2004. It started as a scheme for new Central Government employees (except those in the armed forces), but by 2009, it was opened to every citizen on a voluntary basis. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) regulates it under the PFRDA Act, 2013.

When you sign up, you're given a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), which stays with you even if you change jobs or locations. NPS provides two types of accounts: