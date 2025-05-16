What is the Unified Pension Scheme? Things to know

Read all about the Unified Pension Scheme and how it benefits the applicants. Also, know how it differs from the National Pension Scheme
Planning for life after retirement has always been a concern for most people, especially for government employees in India. Over the years, the government introduced several pension schemes in India - some employees were included under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), others under the National Pension System (NPS). Apart from these, the Union Cabinet approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in August 2024, effective from April 1, 2025. This scheme was planned for Central Government employees to bring better structure and transparency to the system.
In this article, we’ll discuss everything about the Unified Pension Scheme, what changes it brings, its benefits, and how it differs from the National Pension Scheme in India.
The Unified Pension Scheme, or UPS, is a newly announced plan by the Central Government aimed at providing greater security for government employees after their retirement. It is an alternative to the existing National Pension System, which has been mandatory for government recruits since 2004. With UPS, eligible central government employees now have the option to either continue with NPS or shift to this new scheme (without reversal).
This pension scheme in India is currently applicable to employees of the central and state governments. Maharashtra has already taken the lead, announcing the rollout of UPS for its staff in August 2024. If more states follow the path, UPS could eventually cover over 90 lakh people.
The eligibility depends on employment status, service history, and retirement conditions:
Also note that employees who are dismissed from their service, superannuate, or resign before 10 years of service won’t be eligible for the Unified Pension Scheme in India.
The UPS offers several benefits, ensuring stability and support for government employees and their families. Some of them are:
Under the Unified Pension Scheme, government employees are eligible for two kinds of gratuity - one paid at retirement and the other offered in case of death during service. Both are one-time payments meant to provide financial relief to the retiree or their family. Let’s discuss each of them in brief:
The total amount is given to employees who retire after completing at least 5 years of government service. Retirement gratuity is calculated using your basic pay and dearness allowance, with the maximum limit of either 16.5 times your last emoluments or ₹25 lakhs. It’s available on superannuation, early retirement under certain rules, or when an employee transfers into another eligible government role.
It is paid to the nominee or family of a government employee who passes away while still in service. It's calculated based on their service tenure—for example, if an employee passes away within a year of their service, their immediate family or nominee receives 2x emoluments. The amount helps the family manage immediate financial needs after the loss.
The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) combines the features of the Old Pension Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS), offering a balanced retirement plan. Unlike NPS, which doesn't guarantee fixed pensions, UPS assures a defined pension—50 percent of the last drawn salary for employees with 25 years of service, along with a minimum pension of ₹10,000 per month after 10 years of service. It also covers family pensions and adjusts payouts for inflation, offering greater security to employees and their families.
To apply for the Unified Pension Scheme, you can fill out form A1 for UPS registration or form A2 for migration from NPS, along with proof of documents. The necessary instructions and all other related forms can be downloaded from: www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php.