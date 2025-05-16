What is the Unified Pension Scheme? Things to know

Planning for life after retirement has always been a concern for most people, especially for government employees in India. Over the years, the government introduced several pension schemes in India - some employees were included under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), others under the National Pension System (NPS). Apart from these, the Union Cabinet approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in August 2024, effective from April 1, 2025. This scheme was planned for Central Government employees to bring better structure and transparency to the system.

In this article, we’ll discuss everything about the Unified Pension Scheme, what changes it brings, its benefits, and how it differs from the National Pension Scheme in India.

Firstly, what exactly is the Unified Pension Scheme?

The Unified Pension Scheme, or UPS, is a newly announced plan by the Central Government aimed at providing greater security for government employees after their retirement. It is an alternative to the existing National Pension System, which has been mandatory for government recruits since 2004. With UPS, eligible central government employees now have the option to either continue with NPS or shift to this new scheme (without reversal).

This pension scheme in India is currently applicable to employees of the central and state governments. Maharashtra has already taken the lead, announcing the rollout of UPS for its staff in August 2024. If more states follow the path, UPS could eventually cover over 90 lakh people.

Who is eligible for the UPS?

The eligibility depends on employment status, service history, and retirement conditions: