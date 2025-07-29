Forbes India & Indeed present: The Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2025

In a world where business transformation begins with people, those who shape talent strategy are the ones shaping the future. From architecting bold employer brands to building high-impact, tech-enabled hiring engines, a new league of leaders is redefining what it means to find and inspire talent in India.

To celebrate this remarkable evolution, Forbes India and Indeed proudly present the Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2025—an exclusive recognition of individuals who are transforming the way India works.

This initiative shines a spotlight on the trailblazers across Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding—those who are building future-ready teams, crafting authentic narratives, and placing people at the heart of business growth.

These are the leaders who:

● Anticipate the talent needs of tomorrow