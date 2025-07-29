Forbes India & Indeed present: The Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2025

Honouring the visionaries redefining how India attracts, hires, and inspires talent
In a world where business transformation begins with people, those who shape talent strategy are the ones shaping the future. From architecting bold employer brands to building high-impact, tech-enabled hiring engines, a new league of leaders is redefining what it means to find and inspire talent in India.
To celebrate this remarkable evolution, Forbes India and Indeed proudly present the Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2025—an exclusive recognition of individuals who are transforming the way India works.
This initiative shines a spotlight on the trailblazers across Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding—those who are building future-ready teams, crafting authentic narratives, and placing people at the heart of business growth.
These are the leaders who:
● Anticipate the talent needs of tomorrow
● Design employer brands that resonate with purpose
● Use data and storytelling to attract top-tier talent
● Leverage AI and insight to build agile recruitment ecosystems
● Champion diversity, inclusion, and culture as key drivers of strategy
In an era of remote work, digital disruption, and rising candidate expectations, they’ve turned hiring into a competitive advantage, and employer brand into a business asset.
Now in its third year, this platform has become a symbol of excellence—celebrating those who lead with vision, scale with empathy, and deliver lasting impact. Finalists will be featured in Forbes India and honoured at a high-impact industry event, offering the stage to those shaping the next chapter of India Inc.
Nominations are now open for talent leaders from across industries—whether you're building at scale in a startup, leading transformation in a legacy organization, or pioneering new-age practices in a global hub.
This is more than a list. It’s a celebration of the people behind the people.
Because those who build great teams, build great companies.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.