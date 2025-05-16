Forbes India x L'OrÃ©al Paris presents Women of Worth - mentorship series

For the first time ever, Forbes India x Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris presents Women of Worth â€” a mentorship series that brings together stories of strength, resilience, and leadership. This initiative celebrates women who have broken barriers and redefined success in their respective fields, not just by leading, but by lifting others as they rise.

Women of Worth highlights real-life mentorship journeys, featuring women who have navigated male-dominated industries and are now guiding the next generation of talented women, both professionally and holistically.

This series is built around authentic connections â€” mentors who are helping their mentees tap into their potential, gain clarity, and shape their futures.

We brought together six exceptional women across three powerful industries: film, business, and music, and paired them with rising stars in their field. Through conversation and shared experiences, theyâ€™re initiating a dialogue that bridges the gap between aspiration and action.

Because being worth it isnâ€™t just about self-worth. Itâ€™s about building a world where every woman feels seen, heard, and supported personally and professionally.