Forbes India x L'OrÃ©al Paris presents Women of Worth - mentorship series

For the first time ever, Forbes India x Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris presents Women of Worth â€” a mentorship series that brings together stories of strength, resilience, and leadership. This initiative celebrates women who have broken barriers and redefined success in their respective fields, not just by leading, but by lifting others as they rise.
Women of Worth highlights real-life mentorship journeys, featuring women who have navigated male-dominated industries and are now guiding the next generation of talented women, both professionally and holistically.
This series is built around authentic connections â€” mentors who are helping their mentees tap into their potential, gain clarity, and shape their futures.
We brought together six exceptional women across three powerful industries: film, business, and music, and paired them with rising stars in their field. Through conversation and shared experiences, theyâ€™re initiating a dialogue that bridges the gap between aspiration and action.
Because being worth it isnâ€™t just about self-worth. Itâ€™s about building a world where every woman feels seen, heard, and supported personally and professionally.
A compelling conversation of two generations in cinema â€” Raveena Tandon and Nitanshi Goel reflect on growth, setbacks, sacrifices, and the unwavering pursuit of passion and purpose.
Radhika Gupta and Ahana Gautam open up about their experiences in business leadership, sharing how theyâ€™ve tackled challenges, made tough decisions, and discovered the driving forces that keep them moving forward. Get ready for a conversation full of wisdom, courage, and unstoppable drive.
Two icons. One powerful exchange. When Neeti Mohan and Nishtha Sharma sit down to talk music, identity, and self-worth, something magical happens.
Celebrating Raveena Tandon, a leading icon who continues to open doors for women in film, champion the power of content, and call out the realities behind the glamour.
Spotlighting Nitanshi Goel, a rising talent who is redefining success with ambition and resilience, while staying rooted in authenticity and kindness.
Radhika Guptaâ€™s journey in business leadership isnâ€™t just about surviving the tough ride â€” itâ€™s about mastering how to navigate it. Learn from a leader whoâ€™s mastered the art of making the most of every opportunity.
Meet Ahana Gautam â€” a rising star in the business space whoâ€™s breaking free from societal expectations. Fearless, bold, and always dreaming big, sheâ€™s here to show you that no glass ceiling is too high to break.
Bold. Grounded. Unapologetically original. Neeti Mohanâ€™s journey is a masterclass in owning your voice and your worth.
Young, fearless, and fiercely purposeful. Nishtha Sharma is writing her own storyâ€”on her own terms.
