From scalpel to science: Dr. Alena Butkevica and the future of regenerative skincare

When a seasoned surgeon steps into the world of skincare, the result is rarely revolutionary. But Dr. Alena Butkevica isn’t just another doctor turned entrepreneur—she’s a regenerative medicine pioneer whose groundbreaking work is reshaping how we understand aging, healing, and beauty at the cellular level.

With more than 15,000 surgical procedures and a career spanning over three decades, Dr. Butkevica bridges clinical precision with holistic innovation. She is the founder of a leading oromaxillofacial clinic in Riga and CEO of AB BIOINNOVATIONS, Inc. She is also the founder and creator of AB BIO®—a line of organic, vegan skincare and health products for women and men.

Dr. Butkevica began her clinical career with dual MD and DMD degrees from the Medical Academy of Latvia, followed by a CAGS and Ph.D. in Biomaterials from Boston University. She holds six patents in the field of advanced wound healing and tissue regeneration—technologies she has translated into award-winning consumer products.

“While many anti-aging products focus on cosmetic outcomes, our formulations address the biomechanical triggers of aging or trauma at the cellular level,” she says. “We’re not masking symptoms—we’re reversing processes.”

Clinical studies validate her approach. Her ABSOLUTE YOUTH Cream reduced the appearance of wrinkles by 40%, improved skin elasticity and firmness by 22%, and enhanced smoothness by 16%—all within a 28-day skin regeneration cycle, and these are not the only benefits. Consumer feedback across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. echoes these results. The cream was named a “Go-To Green Beauty” product by WELLNESS Magazine and a finalist in the Global GREEN Beauty Competition.