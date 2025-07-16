From scalpel to science: Dr. Alena Butkevica and the future of regenerative skincare

Fusing surgery and science to redefine beauty at the cellular level
When a seasoned surgeon steps into the world of skincare, the result is rarely revolutionary. But Dr. Alena Butkevica isn’t just another doctor turned entrepreneur—she’s a regenerative medicine pioneer whose groundbreaking work is reshaping how we understand aging, healing, and beauty at the cellular level.
With more than 15,000 surgical procedures and a career spanning over three decades, Dr. Butkevica bridges clinical precision with holistic innovation. She is the founder of a leading oromaxillofacial clinic in Riga and CEO of AB BIOINNOVATIONS, Inc. She is also the founder and creator of AB BIO®—a line of organic, vegan skincare and health products for women and men.
Dr. Butkevica began her clinical career with dual MD and DMD degrees from the Medical Academy of Latvia, followed by a CAGS and Ph.D. in Biomaterials from Boston University. She holds six patents in the field of advanced wound healing and tissue regeneration—technologies she has translated into award-winning consumer products.
“While many anti-aging products focus on cosmetic outcomes, our formulations address the biomechanical triggers of aging or trauma at the cellular level,” she says. “We’re not masking symptoms—we’re reversing processes.”
Clinical studies validate her approach. Her ABSOLUTE YOUTH Cream reduced the appearance of wrinkles by 40%, improved skin elasticity and firmness by 22%, and enhanced smoothness by 16%—all within a 28-day skin regeneration cycle, and these are not the only benefits. Consumer feedback across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. echoes these results. The cream was named a “Go-To Green Beauty” product by WELLNESS Magazine and a finalist in the Global GREEN Beauty Competition.
In June 2025, Dr. Butkevica was named “Bio-Technology Leader of the Year” at the Fluxx Awards in Hong Kong for her work on organic, nanoparticle-based regenerative solutions. She was also recognized as the Most Influential CEO 2024 - Global (Luxury Cruelty-Free Skincare) and again in 2025 for Biotechnology and Skincare by CEO Monthly.
Dr. Butkevica’s training in Traditional Chinese Medicine informs her integrative approach to healing. “The body has its own language,” she explains. “Our job is to listen at both the macro and micro levels—to harmonize Western diagnostics with natural regeneration.” Her multilingual fluency and international academic background empower her to collaborate globally across disciplines.
An avid equestrian in her free time, Dr. Butkevica survived a catastrophic riding accident that left her with 19 broken bones, internal bleeding, and a nearly shattered spine. Though Western medicine saved her life, chronic pain and partial disability remained—until she encountered a Shaolin monk whose Traditional Chinese Medicine approach completed her recovery. This experience inspired the integrative foundation of AB BIO®. Her journey is chronicled in the documentary Dubultportrets.
As collagen science evolves, so does consumer demand for preventative and regenerative care. A recent McKinsey report highlights a shift from “anti-aging” to “healthy aging,” with consumers seeking scientifically validated solutions. Dr. Butkevica’s work meets this moment. AB BIOINNOVATIONS continues to expand its R&D pipeline with innovations in biomechanical skin repair, advanced transdermal delivery systems, and bio-identical natural nanoparticle technology.
“True wellness is proactive, not reactive,” she concludes. “When we combine rigorous science with natural integrity, we create solutions that don’t just sell—they heal and renew.”
