From Zilch to Bigwig in the e-Commerce business, learn about Moonis Ali's tailored path to success

Coming from a non-business background, Moonis Ali faced a lot of challenges of which finances being a major concern in shaping his career. A computer science Engineer with MBA in IT & Marketing has proved that perseverance can ensure success in any field of work. The lack of mentorship, resources and proper blueprint, the first few years were extremely difficult and challenging. His journey is a true example for all the eCom hustlers who are struggling today. He always loved the concept of storytelling through ads.
During his first year Engineering semester break, he decided to take up a part-time job but was rejected by several ad agencies. The most common response that he doesn’t belong to the advertisement industry shook him. One day, with the idea of creating a Facebook page about his city Bhopal, he started posting creative & engaging content for which the page had gone viral in his city. With this, he got an idea to make money out of Facebook. He was told by his friends, “Facebook isn’t meant for earning, but for entertainment & finding dates only”.
Moonis took this as a challenge to prove everyone wrong & has gone ahead to hit the ground running. Soon, his approach to the locals who wanted to brand themselves succeeded. He started earning ₹300 - ₹500 per post & he started generating some easy cash every day. As he finished his graduation, Moonis founded Animus Digital Media & Marketing, the digital marketing agency that changed the scene of marketing in Bhopal city. He worked with the niche entrepreneurs of the city & helped them scale heights in the Internet. Though the earnings proved his capabilities, he got frustrated with the client tantrums.
After one of his clients suggesting him to start his own brand, he researched to discover about the silent concept of Dropshipping with which he really fell in love & picked it up to seriously shape his life around it. He liked the fact that he could set up his store from the comfort of his home & need not purchase any inventory. He started off with his first venture Shopify & was convinced that he is about to make millions! But success isn’t easy, he soon realised, after he failed, not once but with 5 of his eCommerce stores. Lacking the right knowledge & mentorship led to the burning of his savings very quickly. After a series of failures, investing all his savings, with just Rs 131 Left in his bank account and a 70,000 negative Credit Card bill, he was asked to stop dreaming. But he trusted in his belief that his dreams about success were much larger than these failures. Moonis said, “Along with my cousin, I started to hang boards & posters to the street lights during the nights to earn some money & gave part-time lectures on digital marketing in the day time, for which I used to fetch ₹7200 for 8 hours lectures in 2 days.”
By doing this Moonis saved some money & had given his last trial & BOOM, he launched his 6th store with which the magic happened. For the first time, he tasted the eCom success & he says that it was a eureka moment for him. After unlocking the success formula for eCom dropshipping, he started setting up short term goals to make $1000 each day & then to make $100K in a month was his long term dream. With this success, his online presence started to grow and he was being invited to conduct a lot of coaching sessions on eCommerce, Digital Marketing, entrepreneurship and sales at different colleges and corporates. It is then that he realized that there is a huge gap between the formal knowledge being taught at colleges/universities and what the market actually needs. He proudly quotes, “It’s now about how expensive your pen is, but it’s how you write your name.”
Moonis decided to empower people and bridge this gap. He is giving India a new breed of digital entrepreneurs, by motivating, training & guiding young business enthusiasts across India with his Course EcomX University (more details at www.ecomxuniversity.com
) & one-on-one Mentorship Program. Moonis says, “I strongly believe that making millions is not as difficult as it sounds if you have the right Mentor. My students have gone ahead to prove this in real numbers across India and abroad.” He trained 1000s of students in becoming successful online millionaires & continues to help youngsters gain financial independence.
During one of the BlackFriday sales, Moonis generates more than $300K in just a week. He is now one of the best eCommerce Trainers in India with vast experience and proven results. A lot of youngsters reach out to him, mentioning that they don’t have money to start an E-com business. He backs such enthusiastic entrepreneurs to be, trains them, grooms them & helps them carve their path to success. With his success talking in numbers, as a Keynote speaker Moonis has spoken at a number of events at multiple places Like IIM Indore, All India Affiliate Summit, Online Millionaire Summit, DAVV, Aisect University and others. To discover more about India’s happening eCom Mentor Moonis Ali, visit www.moonisali.com
! Moonis says, “Most people have success stories, but I have stores of my failure that led to my success, hope I inspire”
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.