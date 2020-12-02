Gajendra Rajpurohit : Decoding Fitness

That’s the simple yet effective motto at the core of Gajendra Rajpurohit’s fitness regime.
With years of experience and an immense body of work (quite literally), Gajendra has paved his way to becoming the only Gold Elite trainer in India from the prestigious Strydom International Academy while also having NASM, MoveU, N1 Academy, CHFI certifications to his credit.
He runs his very own fitness studio - Custom Fit By GR - in Pune, Maharashtra, where he gets the best out of his clients using a scientifically effective approach to training, aided with state-of-the-art infrastructure.
His clients include some of the most celebrated names belonging to different fields. He has developed his clientele from scratch and today he is associated with and trusted by some of the top business and political families of the country.
Gajendra had a two-year training stint abroad, under the mentorship of Gary Strydom, the world-renowned body-building icon - the only notable professional to win the IFBB and the WBF World Championships. He then went on to scale up his influence and knowledge by working with some of the biggest names in the fields of fitness, body-building and nutrition including Paul Carter, Kassem Hanson, Alex Effer, Layne Norton & Shelby Starnes to name a few.
When asked about his personal style of fitness training, Gajendra responded, "Understanding the human body and psychology brings in long term benefit. I intend to simplify fitness and nutrition for the masses of the world, where everyone is busy complicating the same. My training is focused on incorporating movements and bare-feet training protocols, in addition to using equipment for building strength. My job is to break it all down for the individual, to create a truly custom plan which focuses on the particular goal, considering their lifestyle, available time and ability."
As for his future plans, Gajendra wants to connect with a wider audience and share his blueprint for a fit body and a fit soul with the masses. When discussing how his training style stands apart from the rest, Gajendra mentions, “You can push someone and make them lift, jump and run - but to crack the code, it ultimately is the mind that needs to be trained. That’s where I ensure I leave no stone unturned to get the best out of the individual.”
From being an absolute nobody to somebody who is revered in the fitness circle, the journey has taken a lot of blood, sweat, and tears - but as Gajendra believes - the grind never stops.
