Global Safety Summit 2021 safety award, CSR award, COVID 19 excellence award winners

8th Edition of Global Safety Summit Award Winners
Global Safety Summit is the most credible and prestigious International Safety Awards, CSR Awards, Quality Awards and Green Awards platform constituted by Fire and Safety Forum (www.fireandsafetyforum.com
The awards declared by Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui (University Petroleum and Energy Studies), in the presence of Ms. Shabnam Siddiqui (Executive Director United Nations Global Compact Network India), Mrs. Aswathy P S (Program Director Global Safety Summit). GSS 2021 - Winners List for Assessment Year 2019-2020 as follows
National Safety Award in the Consumer Products Manufacturing Sector-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
Safest Workplace Award & National EHS Award in the BPO-ITES Sector-EXL Service.Com (India) Pvt Ltd
Safest Shopping Mall Award - National Level-The Phoenix Mills Ltd
National Safety Award in the Construction Industry-Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd
National HSE Award in Renewable Energy Sector-Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd
National Level Green Award F&B Sector-Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd
National Road Safety Award-Safeway Concessions
National Best Fire Practices Award-Adani Enterprises Ltd
National Safety Award-Oil and Gas Sector-Reliance Industries Ltd (DTA Refinery)
National CSR Award-Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd (Medium Enterprises)
Safety Award Powerplant Sector (Haryana)-NTPC Aravalli Power Corporation LTD
Safety Award Powerplant Sector (Madhyapradesh)-NTPC Gadawara Super Thermal Powerplant
Safety Award Powerplant Sector (Odisha)-NTPC Talcher Super Thermal Power Station
Safety Award Industrial Construction Sector Maharashtra-AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd, Expressway Nagpur - Mumbai Communication (Samruddhi Mahamarg Package-14 )
Safety Award Construction Industrial Sector (Himachal Pradesh)-AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd, Pandoh Project
EHS Award FMCG Sector (Jammu and Kashmir)-Jyothy Labs Ltd
EHS Award Renewable Energy Sector (Haryana)-CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
HSE Award Industrial Construction (Maharashtra)-Sterling and Wilson Manufacturing
Safety Award Chemical Manufacturing Paints Division ( Maharashtra)-Asian Paints Maharashtra
Green Award ITES Sector (New Delhi) -Thales India Pvt Ltd
Construction Safety Award (Maharashtra)-Rohan Builders and Developers Pvt LtdWinners of Covid Excellence AwardsUnited Breweries Limited
- United Breweries Limited (UB) is the subsidiary of United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL) or UB Group, an Indian conglomerate company headquartered in UB City, Bangalore in the state of Karnataka. Under the Leadership of CMD: Mr. Rishi Pardal, United Breweries Limited Secured the Excellence Award for COVID 19 Relief Activities in 2020 in the Food & Beverages Sector. JSW Barmer Ltd
- JSW Energy (Barmer) Limited is 8x135 MW (1080 MW) lignite based thermal power plant. The plant is maintained with a professional discipline in managing deadly pandemic by a structured planning and also following all guidelines issued by ICMR, Under the Leadership of Mr. Prashant Jain, JMD & CEO, JSW Energy secured the Excellence Award for COVID 19 Relief Activities in 2020 in the Energy SectorUltratech Cements Ltd
- UltraTech Cement Ltd. has a consolidated capacity of 102.75 MTPA of grey cement and it is one of the largest manufacturer of cement globally. Under the leadership of Mr. K. C. Jhanwar, MD UltraTech Cement, as well as the guidance of Smt. Rajashree Birla Ji, during Pandemic. UltraTech Cement Ltd., secured the Excellence Award for Covid 19 CSR Response in the Cement Sector.Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd
- Ramky Enviro is one of the Asia’s leading providers of comprehensive environmental management services, and handled 10,000+ tons of COVID-19-related waste across 950 hospitals and COVID-19 quarantine centres, and secured the COVID 19 Excellence Award in EMS SectorIndividual Award Winners
Mr. Abhay Bansal-CEO Amarson - India National CSR Professional Award
Dr. Shailesh Mishra- Director Otrinee India Pvt Ltd - (Green Innovator of the Year Award)
Mr. Satish Nikam-The Phoenix Mills Ltd (National Safety Manager Award)
Mr. Gyanesh Pathak - Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd (Times Group) (National EHS Manager Award)
Mr. Vaibhav Shitole- Offbeat Developers Ltd (National Fire Safety Professional Award)
