Gyapu Marketplace- An e-commerce marketplace of Nepal stepping towards the South Asian Market

Gyapu Marketplace is the fastest growing e-commerce start-up from Nepal, founded by a Nepali Entrepreneur Gyanendra Khadka, who envisions making Gyapu a truly global brand that represents Nepal in a world-wide e-commerce platform. Gyanendra Khadka is a venture capitalist and has funded 26 startup portfolios globally. He categorically invests in tech-based startups which deal in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and virtual reality and running its own online travel aggregator XcelTrip offering over 2.3 million hotels and 450+ flights booking worldwide. Gyanendra Khadka is a very well-known serial entrepreneur and early bitcoin adapter who owns blockchain ecosystem called XLAB with its own Utility Token, blockchain wallet XcelPay and trading platform. In a short span of Gyapu Marketplace
operation, the company is showing signs of accelerating growth in its home country and no sooner than later the company plans to breakthrough in the South-Asian Market. Gyapu aims to expand its operations in the South Asian Market by 2021. Gyapu is disrupting the e-commerce marketplace in Nepal and that is not only why Gyapu Marketplace demands your attention.
Gyapu Marketplace is a technology enabled, e-commerce start-up that shows unprecedented signs of growth. Extraordinarily, the company was launched during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal. But, that did not stop the change makers who aspire to dis-intermediate the monopoly of mediators in the existing e-commerce trends. Ever since its launch the start-up has been disrupting the online shopping industry through differentiated products and services. Mr. Khadka says, Gyapu Marketplace uses a very secure, scalable and powerful technology which is much better and disruptive than its competitors, we are also very different in terms of how we serve our clients, vendors and the customers. We have adopted different approaches in Logistics, CRM, Vendor Payment Settlement, service and operations. We don’t do business by holding onto our vendors money instead we do the payment settlement within 2-3 days. Not only this Gyapu Marketplace offers free home delivery to its customers with the most effective and cheapest price on the same products/brands.
The company views shopping as a holistic and an engaging experience, and is quick to respond to changing market needs. For instance, the company had formed strategic alliances with Salesberry which is one of the biggest department stores in Nepal to exclusively deliver fresh groceries at the time when other companies were just offering dried food. The start-up has reliable and free of charge delivery infrastructure to provide delivery service all over Nepal. The e-commerce platform offers customers with hassle-free return and exchange policy as well as wide modes of payment options to choose from including: e-Sewa, FonePay, all International and Domestic credit/debit card payments, IMEpay, PrabhuPay, CellPay, Khalti, ConnectIPS and cash-on-delivery. Online shopping in Nepal has never been this convenient as it is with Gyapu Marketplace.
Currently, Gyapu Marketplace offers a wide range of product categories to its shoppers. The company deals in 50+ categories and 20000+ products
including various options in consumer goods like electronics, computers, groceries, laptops, mobiles, smart-phones, gadgets, home appliances, beauty, fashion, health, fitness, sports and more. The company has a special product category G-bar (a virtual bar that gives people the opportunity to socialise) that offers customers with a wide range of national and imported liquor collection. Similarly, customers can also shop for bakery items: cakes, bread and pastries from Gyapu Marketplace. Gyapu Marketplace is an affordable and dependable company that provides one stop solution and below average competitive prices to its customers. Price deals offered in this e-commerce platform leaves customers with a happy shopping experience.
The company is not just a fastest growing start-up, but is also an e-commerce platform that provides the fastest delivery service. Upon placing an order, customers can receive their package within the range of 2-24 hours, delivery time varies depending on the nature of order placed. Conventional standards of online delivery in Nepal is 3-4 business days. Since its operations, Gyapu Marketplace has already fulfilled delivery orders of 20,000+ happy customers. This company has been reinventing how an e-commerce business runs. Being an e-commerce start-up, Gyapu is able to adopt lean and flexible approaches and take risks that other companies maybe cannot. This is what differentiates Gyapu Marketplace from the rest of the e-commerce market players in the industry. The high turnover rate backed up by an efficient internal network permits Gyapu Marketplace to be the fastest growing e-commerce start-up of Nepal. If we have to look at the numbers, the company has made a record number of 3761
highest orders in a single day sale.
Moreover, number of reputed National print media and online news portals like: , Annapurna Post, The Himalayan Times, The Kathmandu Post, Setopati, Ratopati, OnlineKhabar, Himalayan TV, News24, Business360 Magazine, Nepalkhabar, CapitalNepal and many more have been covering recent new and progress made by Gyapu Marketplace. Stakeholders including: media and public are following Gyapu Marketplace as an emerging e-commerce marketplace that’s on its way to pin Nepal in the Global e-commerce marketplace. Business 360 magazine which analyses news related to business, entrepreneurship and trade; in its July edition 2020, the magazine featured founder of Gyapu and called Gyapu Marketplace ‘Business finding opportunity in crisis’.
