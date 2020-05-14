How international star David Michigan is changing the world by helping people improve their lives

David Michigan is a worldwide coach, model and actor, as well as a motivational speaker. He recently released the Michigan Academy, an online academy and mobile application aimed to help people to improve their life, in every way possible (mentally, physically, emotionally…)

This 31-year-old worldwide coach has been on a mission to unite the world by teaching transformational ideas that our current education system ignores. The Michigan Academy, with more than 170,000 students located everywhere across the globe (+180 countries), has become one of the largest online personal growth platforms in the world. Students are able to choose growth programs and transformative content taught by David Michigan himself, with results that stick.

But David Michigan, who grosses more than 10 million followers combined on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, does not only focus heavily on facilitating life coaching sessions and helping people to have a better life by giving motivational speeches.

Besides all this, he keeps going to create a lot of artistic content on his social media accounts: he is having a huge worldwide success with his own movies, made by the french director Jim Winter, and he was invited at the Red Carpet of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Known for his distinctive long hair and beards, a well-built body and the perfect-done tattoo work on his left shoulder blade David Michigan surely has the looks to sweep the ladies off their feet and has the heart to help others to fulfil their life and fitness goals. Having chaired the Jury of Miss Tattoo France in 2018, he is now chosen to be the new Jury President of Miss Tattoo Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

David Michigan : https://davidmichigan.com

Michigan Academy : https://themichiganacademy.com