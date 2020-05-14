Entrepreneur Koushik Sengupta finds his calling in photography and philanthropy

Koushik Sengupta has been a typical entrepreneur armed with a degree in business administration and running a venture of spare and motor parts of engines and gears of ships and fishing trawlers. Three years back, the trip to Dubai changed everything for him.

Mesmerized by the magnificence of the destination, Koushik clicked a few photographs and uploaded it on Instagram. Within a few hours, netizens flooded his wall commending his art. There has been no looking back since then for him. Today, his vivid photography skills have earned him over 70,000 followers on Instagram. His Sony Alpha A7R3 camera captures almost anything that catches his attention- from stately buildings, picturesque landscapes to various hues of food and human expressions. The underlying depth of imagination is the hallmark of his photography. For him, photography is an inlet to self-expression, a means to channelize his energies and get creative juices flowing.

He has found his another calling in philanthropy. Being a feminist at heart, he recently came out in support on Instagram for the immediate reinstatement of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to save girls. He signed a e-petition demanding an end to selective abortion and also donated generously to UNICEF for the welfare of victims of social abuse.

Granting equal rights and opportunities for both men and women are the first yet crucial steps to the nation’s progress. In a society like India, where patriarchy reigns supreme, women need to take on every challenge with poise and become conscious of their rights, he feels.

He is also associated with a non-governmental organization called Mother’s Lap wherein he spearheads the fund-raising efforts biannually to arrange the provision of food and clothing for marginalized women and girls.

“No satisfaction is greater than being able to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged women who suffer from double discrimination- first due to dire poverty and another due to being a female and perceived as a ‘second sex’ in the society,” he says.

During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, he has contributed generously to the PM Cares Fund and West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund in an endeavour to augment government efforts to tackle the pandemic.

The lockdown induced by COVID-19 has instilled in him a deeper sense of appreciation for Nature which human beings have taken, so much, for granted. The lockdown has given him an opportune time to introspect and reflect on the purpose of his life and vision. It has given him a more balanced and nuanced perspective on everything. It has also made him calmer, deeper and a more mature person.

He utilizes a part of this time on social media. He regularly organizes giveaways on Instagram to motivate people to follow their hearts. For him, social media is not only a great platform to showcase talent, share opinion and network with friends, but it is also a means of self-expression and a reflection of creative freedom. It is a potent tool to usher democratization of information and give voices to teaming millions of people.

Hailing from the ‘City of Joy’, Koushik Sengupta is an inspiration for those who follow their heart and juggle successfully between their passion and profession.

To find out more, visit his Instagram handle @nosleepteam24