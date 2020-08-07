I.T.S Ghaziabad celebrating a glorious journey of 25 years

I.T.S – The Education Group,
established in 1995, by a charitable trust under the Chairmanship of Dr. R.P. Chadha, a renowned philanthropist. Under the able leadership of Mr. Arpit Chadha, Vice Chairman of the group, I.T.S is scaling new heights and making effective presence internationally. I.T.S embarked on its journey from its first campus at Mohan Nagar with Post Graduate and Under Graduate Programs, i.e. PGDM & BBA (1996), BCA & MCA (1997) and MBA (2004). Over the years, I.T.S has emerged as a conglomerate of higher education offering Ph.D, PG and UG programs in Management, Information Technology, Dental, Biotechnology, Engineering, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy from 4 Campuses and 8 Institutes in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. The state-of-the-art and ergonomically designed campuses with hostel facilities deliver 8000+ globally competent professionals from institutions to the international business community.
Academics
At I.T.S
, we consistently keep redefining the teaching–learning pedagogy to ensure that the students are well acquainted and equipped with all the necessary tools when they step into the industry. This is evident from consistent presence of our students of different courses in the Top-10 Merit List announced by the affiliating Universities every year. The curriculum design & delivery are well defined and implemented with learner centric approach. The curriculum is supplemented with live exposure of real industry work culture, industry visits, media visits, projects, summer internship, etc. We also strive to inculcate and imbibe the ability to work in teams through various events and activities like Entrepreneurship Summit, CXO Meets, CEO Meets, Business Summits, Foreign Tour, International Conference, Adventure Camps, Excursion Tours, Boot Camps, Yoga & Sports Events, Media Conclave and Research Conclave.
Campus Life
I.T.S offers very vibrant family like environment in professional set up to the students. The relation, a student develops within the campus, enriches their life professionally and personally. We keep our students happy and elated by providing them personal growth, fun filled social events, a caring network and better career opportunities. Institute provides students with different platforms including club activities and fests like NAVTARANG, WYSIWYG, SAMAGRA, Quiz-Whiz, YOUNG TALENT HUNT and other competitions. During Cultural Fests, leading celebrities of India, like Sushil Kumar, World Wrestling Champion, Cine Stars, like Irfan Khan, Raj Kumar Rao, Ayshman Khuran, Soha Ali Khan and others are invited to share their success stories with the students and the opportunity to interact with famous RJs and other leading media professionals and the musical performances of singers like Armaan Malik, Raftaar, Guru Randhawa, Shirly Setia, Benny Dayal etc.
Placement Record
The consistent Placement of our students in leading organizations including Amazon, Nestle, Deloitte, HUL, TCS, Infosys, ITC, NIIT, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and many more makes our courses and pedagogy unique. The Corporate Resource Centre (CRC) at I.T.S gives utmost importance to its students getting suitable and most befitting career opportunities after the completion of their courses. We train our students on company specific skills so that they are fully equipped to take on responsibilities of their jobs on joining, thus, saving several months of training after their induction into the jobs. Organizations of repute have been giving our students excellent opportunities in the form of live projects, thus providing them practical learning.
Impact
The impetus of I.T.S in providing quality education to its students is vividly evident from the fact that in addition to university prescribed curriculum, we offer Job Oriented Industry Certified Courses in collaboration with international organizations like Oracle, Microsoft, etc. to supplement employability of the students. I.T.S has made foreign collaborations with leading Universities of France, Singapore, Thailand, USA, Poland and others.
Accoades Galore
The efforts of the Institutes are well recognized and appreciated by various prestigious organizations and professional bodies including ASSOCHAM, Best BBA and BCA Institutes of Indian as per India Today Ranking – 2020 and GHRDC – 2020, Best B-School for Promoting Industry Academia Interface – 2019 by ASSOCHAM, Most Preferred PG & UG Institute in India, 2019 by ASSOCHAM awarded by Ex. President Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee to our Vice Chairman of I.T.S – The Education Group Shri Arpit Chadha. In addition, Institute has also been awarded by many other leading organizations including EdTech Review, TCS iON, ICCI, CEGR, The Scouts/Guides Organization, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group etc.
In addition, the in-house incubation center facilitates germination of innovative ideas and creation of entrepreneurial skills.
