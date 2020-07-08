Jhansi Rani Vedachalam sheds light on leaving a corporate job to establish her own skincare brand Jiore

The majority of people consider that having a job is important for a secured future as well as financial stability. It is absolutely true but the risk of starting a venture by own has its own benefits. A golden rule of any business is higher the risk, higher the profit. Taking that risk and getting out of the comfort zone, Jhansi Rani Vedachalam bid farewell to the global companies like Microsoft and IBRD. She had her job in these companies but after a realization of starting her own brand, she made her foray into the cosmetic line to launch Jiore. It is an Indian skincare and haircare brand whose products are made with all-natural and cruelty-free ingredients.
After leaving her job, Jhansi did a course in cosmetology from Atlanta, USA. It was a tough decision for her but also a life-changing moment. “My parents were not pleased with the decision as they wanted me to work for these big companies. The realization to establish my own business was to be independent and utilize my creativity to the fullest”, said Vedachalam. Her experiment was first done on her own skin after she formulated a soap in treating her hormonal acne. The results were extremely positive after which she gained the confidence to make more products under her brand.
Jhansi is strongly against the idea of using complex products as it has harmful chemicals. Jiore has got one best product called glass skin combo which helps in getting poreless and scarless skin. Besides Jhansi, it is her hardworking team which creates the skin-friendly products. Many products have done wonders to the skin of the people and have boosted the self-esteem and confidence of the people. The employees working for the brand are majorly the women who are homemakers. The founder emphasizes on the concept of promoting women empowerment and give them an opportunity to establish their own startups.
When asked about the results after using the products, Jhansi stated that consistency is the key. “People should use the products for minimum 45 days to witness a change in their skin”, added Jhansi. Besides soaps, Jiore even offers other products like shampoos, skin whitening toners, serums and creams which are suitable for all skin types. Jhansi Rani Vedachalam’s aim is to bring Jiore at the forefront as one of the best skincare brands in India. In the next 2 years, Jiore aims to have a total of 100 outlets across the country. To buy the products of Jiore, you can make your purchases from www.jioreskincare.in
