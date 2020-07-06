Jose Arias: The social media marketer, who is growing his business even amidst a pandemic

The world may be facing the worst of struggles due to a pandemic, but fortunately for some business industries, still the scenario hasn't changed much, in fact, more and more young entrepreneurs are taking the accelerator of their careers in their hand to make optimum use of this crucial time and turn it around into something that could be highly beneficial to them. One such young gentleman who hails from Bronx, New York is Jose Arias, who has been very intelligently using this pandemic time to grow his business as a social media influencer and a social media marketer.
Jose Arias was born on October 26, 1994, and grew up in Dallas, Texas. Since his growing years, Arias had an inclination towards the digital world and saw many people optimizing the online world to become young millionaires. This somehow was the driving force for him to try his luck in the same. He studied from Allen high school, but dropped out of college. However, his urge to do something great in life took him on a journey towards the digital world. Since the time he was 16 years of age, he has ventured into social advertising. In an interview, Romy Johnson
, a popular Indian Entrepreneur, Businessman & Educationalist who is currently based in Canada quoted that “Jose Arias is proudly a self-taught and self-made entrepreneur who got the opportunity to taste success from a very early age.”
Arias got the opportunity to see different parts of the world as he travelled extensively for work. Today, he stands with a strong corporate presence in the digital and social media world as a marketer and influencer who has helped several of his clients gain the required traction online and amassed a large number of audiences for their business's growth through unique and contemporary strategies by him.
The 25 year old entrepreneur knows how to leverage an online platform like Instagram to make his business and his clients reach greater heights using his online marketing strategies dolled up with a lot of creativity and uniqueness. He is the proud creator of meme pages on Instagram like @dawg. He also has created a page named @investments for helping people grow their wealth by motivating them by posting relevant content.
Jose Arias owns a media company that manages OnlyFans models, meme pages, influencers and international models. Even amidst a pandemic, this young guy doesn't seem to stop. He focuses more on long term strategies for Instagram to grow his pages and his client's businesses.
In such times, where more companies are resorting to only online media marketing, Arias says that social media marketers must take up this opportunity as Instagram has a wide array of opportunities to grow people and brands from zero to hero and marketers and influencers must realize this opportunity to device smart strategies that can reach more people and in turn double the popularity and reach of the clients.
Being more relevant, consistent, and creative can really help influencers build a stronger follower base for their content pages and their client's business accounts as well. This is what Arias has been doing during the pandemic and this has resulted in the growing online presence of his clients and a massive buzz for his meme pages as well.
Arias currently has more than 22.6K followers on his Instagram account @papii
and his page @dawg has garnered an enormous 5 million followers on Instagram and growing each day.
