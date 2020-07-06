Mulkraj Gadhvi's success story on how he built an empire with CKG International FZC in the UAE and the Middle Eastern countries

.

UAE is home to the world’s best oil and gas industries. Nearly 30% of the country’s GDP is directly based on oil and gas output. The country is at the forefront when we talk about the development of infrastructure as it has promoted a higher standard of livingAt the young age of 28, when most young men are struggling to find their bearings, Mulkraj Gadhvi, one of the notable NRIs and entrepreneurs in the Middle East, has built his identity as the most successful name in the business. He is the CEO of CKG International FZC, a Compressed Air and Nitrogen company located in the emirate of Sharjah. His mother Mrs Chandrika Gadhavi founded the company in 2012 as a rental company for onshore and offshore application for oil and gas and stood by him like a rock when Mulkraj joined the company as a General Manager ,as it was an unexplored field for him. The adept entrepreneur with no previous job experience had thus begun his foray into the business stratosphere with this company. CKG provides services such as a complete solution of 100% Oil Free, Moisture Free Air to Major all EPC’s and End Users in GCC for pre-commissioning activities in oil, gas and the power sector. In a short span of 8 years , this young entrepreneur has transformed the company into a force to reckon with. The company specializes in portable diesel driven air compressors, custom build air dryers, as well as booster compressors and nitrogen packages. In 2013, CKG started the rental of specialized 100% oil-free compressor for oil and gas. It even started the manufacturing of heatless desiccant air dryers in the same year. Originally from Vadodara, Gujarat in India, Gadhvi with his unrelenting hard work has taken CKG International FZC to a new level. He was appointed as the CEO of the company in 2015. Since then, he has taken hold of operations of the company all over the Middle East countries including Oman, Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. With a flair for creativity, Mulkraj had, before getting into this business, completed his studies in acoustic engineering from Mumbai. He worked in Bollywood as a music producer and he assisted renowned music composer Pritam. “When I got to know about the formation of CKG, I was really excited to know about its operations. There was a drastic change in my life when I switched my profession. In this business, every project I handled had different complications. Overcoming the challenges is an altogether different accomplishment", admitted Mr Gadhvi. One of the biggest highlights of CKG International FZC has been its collaboration with the Germany-based company GHH-Rand. The two companies had a contract for customized air-ends 100% oil-free, oil-flooded and high-pressure compressors. CKG International FZC has started assembly of 100% oil-free compressors and standard oil-flooded compressors with a brand name Kapple. Living by its vision of offering a full range of compressed air products and superior services, the company is undoubtedly the most preferred name in the market. When asked about facing competition in the market, Mulkraj Gadhvi said, “The industry I have chosen is one of a kind. We have picked up the niche product of air compressors. We are the leading name in the market today and we face no major competition.” He even stated that to live up to the expectations of the clients, CKG International FZE keeps upgrading its products with the latest technological advancements. With an engineering background to having tried his hand in the world of glitz and glamour, Mulkraj Gadhvi has now become a celebrated name in the UAE’s business world. The entrepreneur has set a benchmark with CKG International FZC all over the GCC region. Doling out advice to the budding entrepreneurs, Mr Gadhvi stated that his motive has never been to generate revenue. More than liquidity, he focuses on the brand value of the company. “Stay hungry to build the goodwill and see the revenue will automatically flow in”, he concluded.