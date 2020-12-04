Karma Resorts brings 5-Star luxury holiday experience that suits your budget

Looking for a luxury holiday experience on a budget? Karma Resorts and Hospitality has curated a world-class, well-planned holiday in some of the most enchanting surroundings in the world. And if you are worried it might cost you an arm and a leg, rest assured, it is going to be well within your reach. Experience of Karma Resorts and Hospitality in the global industry has attuned the company to the fact that budget is often the constraint for customers planning their family vacations. At the same time, the brand also recognizes how important it is to enjoy a luxurious vacation without worrying about budgetary constraints. That is why they have brought you the wonderful gift of “five-star luxury with a laidback vibe” at surprisingly low prices that won’t require you to break the bank at all.
Usually, when a family decides upon a holiday destination, they look at its cost. The best thing about holidaying with Karma Resorts and Hospitality is that you can chuck away that worry and choose from among the luxurious destinations in India and abroad that is on offer. Your budget is no longer a constraint in your family enjoying a beautiful holiday in a five-star property as Karma Resorts and Hospitality is committed to bring a smile on its customers’ faces. That is made possible thanks to their exclusive Membership program. The program entails a variety of payment plan options available for customers along with easy EMI facilities and a convenient Membership price.
The icing on the cake is that the members of Karma Resorts and Hospitality can enjoy a lot of complementary offers too, as part of the Membership program, across all their holiday locations in India and the world. This includes access to some of the hottest holiday destinations in the world like Dubai, Malaysia, Australia, Amsterdam, Florida, Sri Lanka, and Singapore. Within India, their affiliated holiday properties are located in such places as Goa, Udaipur, Kumbhalgarh, Jaisalmer, Gir, Jaipur, Coorg, Dharamshala, Gangtok, and Darjeeling. In addition to these destinations, they have a wide network of affiliate properties, which allows its clients access to an even wider space in terms of magical holidays. As per the Founder and Director “Mr Hriday Solanki” of Karma resort and Hospitality, they are coming up with new branches in Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. Bangalore is already in function since last two months
If it is an intimate experience that you want or a personalized place to stay, if you are looking for a fine dining experience or want to spend a leisurely time amidst beautiful surroundings, Karma Resorts and Hospitality will make your every dream come true with its well-planned, reasonably priced holiday packages. This also means that you don’t have to face stress for anything once you book a holiday with them. Their destinations are accessible to people of all ages, including specially-abled persons. From newly-married couples to families with children, from a group of young college-mates to elderly people, everyone who wants to have a good time away from home is welcome at Karma properties.
With its mission being “to be a household name for Dream Vacations”, each holiday membership offered at Karma Resorts and Hospitality gives you access to more than 100 4- and 5- star hotels and resorts. Each one of these properties provides the highest standards in guest service. No wonder the testimonials on their website show guests gushing about their holiday experiences, inspiring you to just go and book yourself a holiday soon.
Now with the world learning to live with the COVID-19 pandemic and people in India, as in the rest of the world, slowly gathering the courage to step out for a holiday, Karma Resorts and Hospitality is also concerned about your health and safety. Therefore, at each of its properties, the management has ensured the highest standards of hygiene and sanitization, besides following each and every standard operating protocol set up by the authorities in this regard.
The highlight of booking at Karma Resorts and Hospitality holiday is the sheer convenience for its members. You can check their website – Karma Resorts & Hospitality
, or access the Karma Resorts mobile application, choose a website login, email your request or dial their toll-free number. Once you book a holiday with Karma Resorts & Hospitality, you can rest assured that your experience would be enchanting!
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.