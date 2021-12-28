Keep up with the market with ZebPay

The only thing predictable about crypto assets is their unpredictability. No expert, whether among your friend-circle or on social media can make a calculated guess on where the price of digital currencies will head. Indeed often prices tend to fluctuate and change when there is a big upgrade to the underlying technology that supports these currencies but overall, it’s nigh impossible to make any pointed predictions.
Given the volatile nature of the trade, how can individual investors, small and big, keep tab of the ongoing changes in prices? Customised price alerts
Cryptocurrency exchanges keep a tab of these movements and inform investors of any significant price fluctuations in quick time. ZebPay, India’s oldest cryptocurrency exchange does this by sending push notifications to its users keeping them abreast of all that they need to know about their assets. More crucially, investors can set price alerts customised to their needs.
For instance, if you’d like to be intimated if Bitcoin or any of your other favourite currencies drop or rise beyond a particular point, you can set this up on a few taps. The moment the price breaches that ceiling or floor limit, you get a notification based on which you can carry out informed decisions, including whether to buy, sell or continue to hodl.
Such customised price alerts are particularly useful given the nature of the market. Unlike stock markets, cryptocurrencies do not have any fixed working hours. They operate round the clock. Rate alerts, even at odd hours, give an indication to the users of the price band in which the digital assets move about. Auto-trade while you sleep
Additionally, over a few taps, ZebPay also offers its investors to set a price at which they would like to buy or sell their assets. Setting a “stop” and a “limit” price is a secure way to automate buy and sell orders without having to constantly watch the market. ZebPay executes these trades the moment these prices are reached.Know your currencies through ZBlogs
As asset classes go, crypto assets are among the most exciting and fastest-growing ones in the financial world. Whereas it may be unreasonable to keep a tab on how all of the thousands of crypto assets are doing, it is still a good idea to keep oneself educated on the biggest crypto assets out there. But with a deluge of information available online on social media, YouTube channels, podcasts and newspapers, how should one stay updated?
Cryptocurrency exchanges like ZebPay provide just the right amount of information and more importantly, on a consistent basis. Its blog, titled “Z Blogs”, offers latest updates from the crypto industry and pepper it with regular technical analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins.
Among its latest posts, which can be accessed over a mobile too, was a brief primer on Solana
, the hot crypto asset which has had a meteoric rise in recent times. “Z Blogs” is quick to cover latest happenings. For instance, earlier this month, it published a timely post on Avalanche
, a layer-one blockchain which is developing its own scheme of DApps and DeFi. Some frequently asked questions such as “What is the difference between USDT and USDC
?” also are covered at length. Indeed none of these posts are to be consumed as “financial advice” but as inputs to your decision making. With a whole lot happening out there in the industry, “Z Blogs” can be a great starting point. The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.