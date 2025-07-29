Laundry franchise boom in India: How clean craft is turning a Rs 7,000-crore market into profits

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 25: India’s rapidly evolving urban lifestyle is reshaping many traditional services — laundry being one of them. In a space long dominated by informal players, structured franchise models are slowly carving a niche. One such brand making its presence felt across Tier 1 and 2 cities is CleanCraft, a Gurgaon-based startup that has grown into a notable player in the laundry franchise business landscape.

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Himanshu Sehrawat, CleanCraft aims to bring scalability, transparency, and profitability into what has historically been a fragmented sector.

The Business Opportunity

India’s urban population is driving a silent demand shift — from unorganised, traditional laundry setups to professional, technology-powered services. CleanCraft, founded in 2018, has positioned itself at the centre of this transition by offering a low-investment franchise model that fits the evolving needs of Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The company operates a Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated (FOFO) system requiring an investment of just ₹21–25 lakh, making it one of the most accessible and profitable laundry franchise models for first-time business owners. CleanCraft’s standard outlet runs on a lean setup of 300–350 sq. ft. and reaches break-even within 3–4 months.