Laundry franchise boom in India: How clean craft is turning a Rs 7,000-crore market into profits

CleanCraft brings innovation and structure to India's booming laundry franchise market
Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 25: India’s rapidly evolving urban lifestyle is reshaping many traditional services — laundry being one of them. In a space long dominated by informal players, structured franchise models are slowly carving a niche. One such brand making its presence felt across Tier 1 and 2 cities is CleanCraft, a Gurgaon-based startup that has grown into a notable player in the laundry franchise business landscape.
Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Himanshu Sehrawat, CleanCraft aims to bring scalability, transparency, and profitability into what has historically been a fragmented sector.
The Business Opportunity
India’s urban population is driving a silent demand shift — from unorganised, traditional laundry setups to professional, technology-powered services. CleanCraft, founded in 2018, has positioned itself at the centre of this transition by offering a low-investment franchise model that fits the evolving needs of Tier 2 and 3 cities.
The company operates a Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated (FOFO) system requiring an investment of just ₹21–25 lakh, making it one of the most accessible and profitable laundry franchise models for first-time business owners. CleanCraft’s standard outlet runs on a lean setup of 300–350 sq. ft. and reaches break-even within 3–4 months.
Tech Differentiators
CleanCraft’s edge lies in its proprietary tools and automation:
• IoT Smart Washers: Automatically optimise water and detergent per load
• Mini Spotting Table (patented): Handles complex stains on garments, shoes, helmets
• Real-Time Dashboard: Tracks revenue per kilo, detergent dosage, and productivity
• Laundry Academy: Trains staff in 7 days, removing dependency on skilled labour
• Insta Starch & Add-Ons: Boost average ticket size by 20%+
These features ensure CleanCraft is not just another laundry franchise business, but a scalable, data-driven platform — ideal for today’s digital-savvy customers.
“We built CleanCraft so that everyday entrepreneurs, even without retail experience — could run a structured, high-return business,” says Himanshu Sehrawat, CEO & Founder.
Market Context
India’s laundry and dry-cleaning market, estimated at ₹7,000 crore, is only 9% organised. However, with increasing demand in Tier 2 cities, a new breed of investors is turning to service-based models like CleanCraft, which combine low risk with predictable performance.
As more consumers in smaller towns demand quality service, app-based convenience, and same-day delivery, CleanCraft stands out as one of the top 10 laundry franchises with a future-ready approach.
Growth Plans
CleanCraft currently operates 100+ outlets across India and Australia. The brand aims to open 1,008 stores by 2028, with a strong focus on Bharat’s mid-tier cities. Internationally, CleanCraft has already started expansion via a joint venture with One Stop Laundry in Australia.
With franchise inquiries pouring in from cities like Lucknow, Bhopal, Patna, and Coimbatore, the company’s growth trajectory is aligned with India’s broader consumption boom.
About CleanCraft
CleanCraft Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a Gurgaon-headquartered company operating in the organised laundry franchise business since 2018. With more than 100 franchise outlets across India and Australia, the brand offers a structured, tech-driven model that enables entrepreneurs to enter and scale in one of India’s most underpenetrated service sectors.
Built on proprietary equipment, AI-assisted operations, and India’s only dedicated Laundry & Dry-Cleaning Academy, CleanCraft has positioned itself among the best franchises to invest in India. The company’s systems are designed for predictable profitability, operational transparency, and fast break-even — especially suited for Tier 2 and Tier 3 city markets.
To know more about the CleanCraft franchise visit: https://cleancraftapp.com/in/laundry-franchise
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.