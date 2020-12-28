Lotanna Ezeike and his quest to help out small creators

How does an app for influencers work and what does it do? To answer these questions, we first need to take a look at how influencers earn money. Big creators/influencers get paid upfront or in advance by brands in return for endorsements. However, the scenario is drastically different for small creators. Whenever they post an endorsement they face a waiting period of up to 120 days before getting paid. Lotanna was disturbed by this disparity between creators and set out to find a solution. He started working on XPO. And in September of 2019 Lotanna along with his 2 co-founders and lead software developer was able to get XPO off the ground. XPO’s process is simple yet innovative, the influencers request immediate payment for delivered content, XPO pays the influencer quickly in 24 hours -after charging 10% of the invoice amount-, the brand then pays XPO the total invoice amount in 30-120 days. After its release, XPO quickly shot to be the #1 app for influencers on the UK AppStore and is constantly charting on the AppStore. Currently, XPO handles 2000 influencers on their app. However Lotanna does not intend to stop here, he wishes to expand XPO, as well as work with brands to make XPO an alternative payout option for influencers.