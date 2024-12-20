Mahindra electric origin SUVs BE 6e and XEV 9e

So, how are EVs better exactly? Isn’t range anxiety a huge issue still? There is not enough charging infrastructure. How about the environmental impact of battery production? Questions are many and they are being addressed too.

Apart from enormous positive effects on the environment in terms of lower emissions and, in turn, lower carbon footprint, EVs hold significant advantages over their ICE counterparts and are beneficial in the long term for many reasons. Beginning with 40% reduced lifecycle emissions than ICE vehicles which have the potential to grow up to 80%, to lower long-term running costs, EVs come with more pros than cons.

Our country has a slew of new EVs to choose from. However, they are generally electric versions of their ICE counterparts, making it difficult to call them electric-origin EVs. The key difference between the two remains to be exclusive architecture, futuristic design, performance, and most importantly, pricing. Pricing being the most crucial factor for the Indian consumer, is something which needs to be addressed seriously.

The government is doing just that through multiple initiatives, including significant tax reduction on EVs in comparison to the high taxes on ICE and hybrid vehicles and also subsidies for manufacturers. Here is where Indian auto giants like Mahindra come in who with their upcoming electric-origin SUVs are potential major players in this sector who wish to revolutionise the EV industry with their upcoming eSUVs.