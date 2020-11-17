Mayank Rathod & Sukanya Banerjee win award at united nations academic impact

This major feat has been achieved by Ms. Sukanya Banerjee from Amity Law School, Mumbai and Mr. Mayank Rathod from ABA College of Law, Dadar affiliated to Mumbai University. They have won the “Best Paper Award’’ at the 10Anniversary International Conference of the United Nations Academic Impact. In the light of celebrating the 10th Anniversary of United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), Chandigarh University in Mohali, India organized a two-day conference to celebrate its success. The conference focused on discussing the way forward in the field of higher education. United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) is an initiative that aligns institutions of higher education with the United Nations in supporting and contributing to the realization of United Nations goals and mandates, including the promotion and protection of human rights, access to education, sustainability and conflict resolution. Sukanya Banerjee and Mayank Rathod presented their paper on the topic “Qualitative Higher Education in the Legal Field” to incorporate multilateralism and the United Nations global agenda in higher education curriculum and pedagogy in a more impact-focused manner. They have suggested opportunities and strategies for collaborative higher legal education impact in emerging economies. They have recommended ideas to assist stakeholders in the legal field by providing information on activities, initiatives and have given suggestions on how these methods can be applied at the grass-root level in law schools and universities, where students, professors and attorneys can interact and discuss ideas. By proposing methods of qualitative higher legal education, they aim to achieve the goals and mandates of promotion and protection of human rights, access to clinical education, sustainability and conflict resolution in the legal field. There were paper presentations by various students related to the different dimensions of higher education and sustainable development. Students from Tanzania, Malawi, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Qatar and Tunisia, as well as, Bhutan, Nepal, Ghana, and Afghanistan, along with other UNAI member institutions from India that participated in the conference. Mr. Mayank Subhash Rathod is a final year Law student pursuing B.L.S, LL. B from ABA College of Law, Mumbai University foraying into the industry as a Corporate, & Commercial Lawyer. He has an experience of working in the Corporate, Commercial and Criminal front of the legal industry. He has featured on SCC Online (Supreme Court Cases Online) and All India Reporter monthly magazine (FLAIR), two of the leading legal publication houses. He has won the Best Media Planner Award, Best Organiser Award and Most Efficient Student Award at H.R. College. Apart from the legal front, he has a keen passion for stock markets and is an active Trader and Investor on the Indian and American stock exchange. Ms. Sukanya Kaberi Soumitro Banerjee is a final year Law student, pursuing B.B.A., LL. B. (Hons.) from Amity Law School, Mumbai, foraying into the industry as a Corporate & Commercial Lawyer. She has featured on SCC Online (Supreme Court Cases Online) and All India Reporter (AIR) monthly magazine (FLAIR), two of the leading legal publication houses. She has also adjudged multiple Model UNs as an Executive Board Member. As someone who cares a great deal about Quality Education, she also vehemently pursues her passion in teaching and mentoring by engaging with multiple national & international organizations; she has also spearheaded a project on literacy before joining Law School. Sukanya and Mayank along with Mr. Shrinath Tiwari from Amity Law School, Mumbai have co-founded “Global Legal Geek (GLG)”, a legal initiative engaging with start-ups, entrepreneurs and production houses around the globe. They have provided pro-bono services in the early days of their law school. They have also collaborated with international organisations, and plan on starting a law firm of their own, in the near future.