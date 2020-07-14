Mudit Lunia a Young Entrepreneur from Surat Helping the Poor in Covid 19 Times

Mudit Lunia is a young Entrepreneur and comes from an affluent family from Surat. His Instagram page defines him as an entrepreneur while his photos showcases his love for travel. But in the tough times of COVID 19 when the world is locked and people are forced to live inside, we see the market stranded and the people from the lower sections suffering a lot. The daily wage workers and the poor have lost their jobs and work thus are seen facing tough times. At this juncture, the young man Mudit Lunia has come out to support the poor and the needy with food and other essential stuff. He is busy helping the poor people who are starving in this tough time with packed food and food essentials, while on the other side, he is supporting them as an angle. Despite living amidst all the luxury, he lives with the soul and mind of helping the human. After all he has been brought up by his family not with love or money but also values that make him active in this tough time. Instead of consuming his time on digital apps to check new series and movies, or playing online games, the young man from Surat feels his responsibility to come out and support the poor and the downtrodden people in his hometown. He along with his family's support is playing an exceptionally good role in helping the poor people in supplying the essential food items and packed food. He has once again proved and shown that he has the heart of gold and he intends to go a long way till things turn normal in this pandemic.