Multi-Tenant data centres instrumental for robust networks

Business and technology are ever-evolving. To stay ahead of your competition, it is necessary to have a robust network infrastructure. Businesses need to be on their toes and quick to scale up to compete with competition. At CommScope, your network infrastructure has that competitive advantage. Their infrastructure solutions and advanced connectivity, along with global management and communication support, will give your Multi-Tenant Data Centre (MTDC) the speed and efficiency needed to maintain business continuity and scalability.

Cloud Infrastructure Driving Demand for MTDCs

With more and more businesses using high-end cloud computing services, the cloud infrastructure market is set to expand at a CAGR of ~23%, and reach a market value of Rs.196Bn, by 2024. Growing usage of new-age technologies and favourable government initiatives has further bolstered the market, driving demand for more efficient MTDCs.

The current pandemic has scattered the workforce across the length and breadth of the country, hampering real-time communication to some extent. Furthermore, providing your customers a lag-free and ready information/product access is necessary for the survival of your business. Having an MTDC, in layman’s terms—a repository of multiple communication networks inside one facility, can alleviate not just these concerns, but lower the cost of network infrastructure and accelerate your pace of business.

Increase Your Competitive Advantage

New demands in technology, however, can be difficult for individual company IT staffs to handle. This is where CommScope steps in. They have global expertise in supporting MTDCs for years and have proved themselves as being innovators when it comes to network infrastructure solutions.

MTDC tenants at CommScope have choices regarding physical layer performance. They also enjoy greater and quicker access to high-speed networks and cloud providers, enabling them to increase their pace of business, while lowering the overhead infrastructure cost. CommScope can be the difference between holding your fort in the market and dominating it.

Planning and communication support

With a host of solutions and a breadth of experience to back, CommScope has developed tools to help clients plan and manage their network infrastructure for better performance, while enabling seamless communication between their IT staff and customers. CommScope has powerful design tools at its disposal to ensure new links operate as planned, to support current and future applications and to protect fiber investment through its 25-year product and application warranty. CommScope is also a world leader in distributed antenna solutions (DAS), to enable remote hands team to communicate anywhere in the data centre. Its flexible solutions also help businesses stay in control of their growing fiber inventory.

Global Migration Support

Apart from a host of infrastructure solutions, CommScope also offers its tenants a global presence to support businesses as they move and expand to different locations. Their services include individualised engineering, training, logistics and account and project management support, which is available in over 130 countries! Whether it is increasing capacity in an existing facility or opening a new one, CommScope’s global strength and regional relationships help businesses remain flexible and easily scalable, while maintaining their cost-effectiveness. Investing in MTDCs allows companies to not only optimise their business but also future-proof it by selecting the right network partner.