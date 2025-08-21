News18 SheShakti 2025: Spotlighting women shaping India's sporting and entertainment legacy

India’s sports and entertainment industries are undergoing a significant transformation, with women playing a key role in breaking barriers and redefining the meaning of success. This year, Lions International presents News18 SheShakti 2025, aims to highlight the journeys of Indian women who are powering the entertainment & sports landscape with record breaking achievements on the field, and remarkable performances on screen.

From Cinema to Sports, women in India are reshaping the country's achievements on the global stage. In the entertainment industry, women creators and actors are delivering unforgettable performances, with Sanya Malhotra standing out this year for being an integral part of three films that won the National Film Awards.

Similarly, in Sports, Indian women are making headlines by setting national records, winning medals at the World Games, and securing the Women’s Chess World Cup. These are shining examples of what women can accomplish, inspiring and encouraging the next-generation of young girls to pursue their ambitions with confidence and determination.

Celebrating these success stories, this year’s News18 SheShakti will go a step further to highlight women who are not just setting records but actively building a legacy in the new India by creating opportunities, challenging stereotypes and redefining ambitions. Building on the momentum, the Delhi edition of SheShakti is set to spotlight the entertainment & sports achievers such as, Kriti Sanon, Actor and Entrepreneur; Sanya Malhotra, Actor; legendary playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam; Mira Erda, Formula 4 racer; and Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, member of the Indian national football team, embodying the spirit of women who are reshaping India’s cultural and sporting narrative.

Join us on August 21 for News18 SheShakti 2025 and be part of discussions that influence the future of women in sports and entertainment. Know more at https://www.news18features.com/she-shakti-2025/

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.