News18 SheShakti 2025 to spotlight women powering governance and a new Bharat

India’s policy & governance ecosystem is changing, and women are not just breaking through barriers, they are actively shaping the future of the nation. In the past year, women have achieved significant milestones across various fields; shattering glass ceilings, redefining what excellence means in administration, and playing key roles in government, business, and other sectors. Today, India has secured a position among the 20 countries where women hold more than 40% of local seats, with over 1.4 million elected women representatives, including Sarpanchs. This rise in women's participation highlights their increasing influence and leadership in shaping the country's policies and governance.

This year, Lions International Presents News18 SheShakti 2025 is dedicated to highlighting those in positions of power and influence, individuals who are rethinking institutions, pushing for reforms, and making sure growth benefits everyone in an inclusive and sustainable way.

Over the years, SheShakti has become India’s leading platform for celebrating women who are shaping the country’s path recognising both early breakthroughs and leaders who are building a new India. The third edition of SheShakti builds on this vision with greater urgency. It is imperative to celebrate the role of women in envisioning a new India and SheShakti provides a platform for meaningful discussions on governance, equality, innovation, and leadership, where inspiring stories meet ideas that can influence the country’s future.

This year the stage will bring together influential voices such as, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi; Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India; Mugdha Sinha, Managing Director, ITDC; and Smriti Irani, former Cabinet Minister and founder of The Alliance for Global Good, showcasing how women in governance and public life are influencing policies, safeguarding consumer rights, developing cultural institutions, and combining public service with global advocacy.

The conversations at News18 SheShakti 2025 will focus on how a new generation of women is redefining leadership, where it is not just about authority, but about action, inclusivity, equality and empowerment. Join us on August 21 for Lions International Presents News18 SheShakti 2025. Register now at https://www.news18features.com/she-shakti-2025/ and be part of a conversation that goes beyond inspiration, driving real change.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.