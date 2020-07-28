PhotoStat App is an Indian App - Your User friendly tool for Easy Scan and Share

In a long list of apps we often use, most of these have been designed by foreign nationals and global companies. At this juncture, when we aspire to be self reliant, it is often preferable to use and rely on Indian Apps. For Easy Scan, we often rely on the CamScanner app. However, if you are looking for an Indian alternative, PhotoStat can be called as the best tool to rely on for scanning and sharing. The fact is, PhotoStat is known to offer a wide range of features, which one may not get with CamScanner. It was developed by a company owned by Sandeep Hodkasia who is the founder of the group, which is behind PhotoStat. While it was Mohit Sardiwal who was behind the UI/UX of the app. It offers a wide range of features, which one may not find with CamScanner. These include having no watermarks, comes without any ads, which means the users are away from getting any malicious app. Thirdly, it is 100 per cent free apart from being safe and secure. Lastly, it is available with the regional language for use, which means it is found with Hindi language. This means anyone knowing this language can easily use it. You do not necessarily need to English to use this app. Well, all we can say that these features are just the tip of the iceberg, as we have loads of benefits to enjoy. As it is simple to use and easy to share. In other words, PhotoStat App is simply to be used for the Indians and others and by the Indians.