Piyush Pandey: Steering a global enterprise security leader with bootstrapping success

New Delhi [India], January 7: With over 25 years of experience, Piyush Pandey has revolutionised how large organisations implement business controls and automate auditing processes. Since founding Pathlock, he has prioritised innovation to establish a stable and profitable enterprise. His foresight enabled the company to achieve organic growth from its early days, focusing on sustainability rather than relying on external funding. Under his leadership, Pathlock has transformed from a 10-person, home-based operation into a global powerhouse with over 500 employees, serving 1,300+ clients worldwide. This growth has been bolstered by strategic acquisitions across Europe, Israel, and the US, further cementing its global presence. Pandey’s commitment to long-term value creation continues to drive Pathlock’s success and industry leadership.

Piyush’s journey through the technology and software sectors began with a solid foundation in engineering and finance. He holds an MBA in Finance from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and a degree in Electronics Engineering from Delhi Technological University. Piyush Pandey began his career in Bangalore as an engineer before moving to Paris, gaining extensive experience across startups and multinational corporations. He later transitioned to Wall Street, where he spent over nine years in investment banking, specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs for software companies.

While in the US, Piyush joined a data analytics company in Silicon Valley, where he identified a significant opportunity in data privacy. Recognizing the need for innovative security solutions within the broader IT ecosystem, he envisioned a security model for business applications to manage and clarify internal access. This led to the founding of Pathlock, addressing critical gaps in enterprise security. Pathlock’s key innovation lies in providing granular security for business applications, offering enterprises robust solutions to safeguard sensitive data, streamline compliance, and address internal and external threats effectively.

With a vision to simplify audit and compliance while safeguarding sensitive data from internal and external threats, Pathlock creates products and solutions that specialize in IGA (Identity Governance and Administration) along with providing contextual security and comprehensive visibility into user behaviour, continuously monitoring controls within critical ERP systems like SAP, Workday, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, and Oracle EBS. Pathlock’s solutions not only protect enterprises but empower them by simplifying the complexities of audit and compliance, allowing organisations to focus on growth and innovation.

Pathlock has offices in the UK, Israel, Germany, the US, India, and Belgium, positioning itself strategically across key global regions. It boasts a diverse client base spanning the US, UK, Canada, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, India, the Middle East, France, and beyond. Renowned organizations such as Apple, Microsoft, Chevron, ICICI Bank, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Group, Electrolux, Siemens, Volkswagen, and Geico, along with various government entities and educational institutions, rely on Pathlock for robust and adaptable security solutions.