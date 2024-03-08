Plus disrupts India's gold market, Democratising a timeless asset





India's first jewelry fintech app, Plus, is empowering consumers to reimagine their relationship with gold. Fresh from their successful Shark Tank India Season 3 appearance where they secured investment from Varun Dua, Founder and CEO of Acko General Insurance for ₹ 60 Lakh, the platform is addressing the evolving needs of Indian investors with a tech-driven approach.

With a deep understanding of the metal's cultural significance and a tech-driven approach, co-founders Raj Parakh and Veer Mishra are unlocking the potential of gold for a new generation. India's vast gold market, driven by tradition and a desire for a safe-haven asset, presents both opportunities and challenges. Traditional methods of gold ownership can lack liquidity and transparency. Plus is tackling these issues head-on with a platform that combines convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness for the modern Indian investor. The company's innovative app simplifies gold investment. Users can choose between monthly investment plans or one-time purchases, with the gold digitally stored and insured. Plus also partners with over 300+ jewelers nationwide in 526 cities, providing exclusive discounts and seamless integration with physical gold purchases when desired. The app caters to a generation that values financial control. With transparent pricing, flexible options, and potential for strong returns, Plus aims to make gold investment as effortless as any other fintech transaction. India's gold market is ripe for disruption. By combining technology with an understanding of the Indian consumer, Plus is poised to become the go-to platform for a new generation of gold investors. Plus is leading the charge in democratising gold ownership in India, helping to transform a timeless asset into a savvy, accessible investment for the modern world. Their innovative app, available on both iOS and Android, simplifies gold investment. Stay connected with Plus on social media to for more insights into their approach and the latest updates.