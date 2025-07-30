Power, Purpose and the Polar Circle: How Saoni Mukherjee redefined luxury travel in the Nordics

Some stories are built on strategy, others on instinct. But rare are those that are quietly shaped by faith, purpose, and an unwavering sense of optimism. The journey of Saoni Mukherjee, co-founder of Finland based luxury travel company, JeeTravels (jeetravels.com), is one such story where the spark of childhood dreams met the chill of the Arctic Circle and turned into something remarkable.

Today, Saoni stands as one of the most inspiring women entrepreneurs in Nordic tourism, having built a €3.2 million luxury travel brand in just three years. But behind the numbers is a deeply personal and spiritual journey. A journey powered by conviction, guided by intuition, and sustained by a leadership style rooted in hope, courage, and purpose.

From Dhanbad to the Arctic: A Leap of Faith

Originally from India, Saoni moved to Finland in 2018. At the time, it wasn’t a career move. It was a life decision. However, the Nordic landscape, with its silent snowfields and long, mystical winters, reflected something inside her, quiet strength and boundless potential.

“I didn’t come here with a business plan,” she says. “But looking back, everything in my life had prepared me for this.”

That preparation began far earlier than most would expect. As a child , Saoni was very high on academics. She was often asked - "what she wants to be". Knowing nothing, she used to say "Engineer". However deep down, being deeply inspired by her father and uncle, she always visualised herself as a strong business woman . While other kids played house or school, Saoni was intrigued by everything grand and larger than life. She has always been drawn to the joy of curating meaningful experiences, without knowing that one day it would become her purpose and profession.

From planning school events to organizing global trips with her partner and co-founder Som Shubhro Banerjee, Saoni had long been crafting experiences. She just didn’t know she’d turn that passion into a purpose driven company.

In 2019, the duo formally registered JeeTravels. Like many startups, the pandemic paused their plans. But it never dimmed their mindset. Their unwavering optimism became a cornerstone. When they resumed full scale operations in 2022, demand soared. Within just three years, JeeTravels grew by 3x year over year, reaching €3.2 million in revenue by 2025.

A Woman Who Leads with Soul and Optimism

What makes Saoni’s story so compelling isn’t just her rapid success. It’s how she leads with soul, spirit, and a resolutely positive mindset. She never saw entrepreneurship as a conquest. For her, it’s a calling.

“I never wanted to build a business just for the numbers. I wanted to build something that touches people’s lives,” she says. “Travel can be deeply transformative. It can awaken something in you.”

At the heart of her leadership is an uplifting spirit. She believes that even in moments of uncertainty, purpose and clarity can emerge when your actions are aligned with your truth. That mindset has not only sustained her through challenges but has defined the very culture of JeeTravels: openhearted, resilient, and grounded in values.

JeeTravels: Luxury with Soul

JeeTravels (jeetravels.com) isn’t your typical travel company. It caters to global travelers seeking immersive, high end experiences in Finland, Norway, Iceland, and around the North Pole. More than the destinations, it’s the intention behind the brand that sets it apart. One built on cultural empathy, emotional intelligence, and deep joy.

“Luxury, to us, isn’t just about staying in expensive places,” Saoni explains. “It’s about how something makes you feel. It’s about silence, space, personalization, and magic.”

Whether it’s glass igloos under the Northern Lights or icebreaker cruises through Arctic waters, every journey is crafted to uplift, awaken, and inspire. With her unique blend of Nordic elegance and Indian warmth, Saoni has created a niche that’s both globally appealing and culturally grounded.

Their expansion into curated cruises, culinary trails, and immersive experiences across the Nordics reflects her long term vision. One that’s powered not just by strategy, but by belief in creating journeys that stay with people long after they return home.

Redefining What It Means to Be a Woman in Business

In an industry often dominated by legacy Western operators, Saoni stands out. Not just as a woman of color, an immigrant, and a first generation entrepreneur, but as a beacon of purpose driven leadership.

Her approach is a rare blend of sharp business acumen and inner strength. “Sometimes the answers don’t come from data. They come from silence, from within,” she says. This deep well of intuitive clarity, combined with an upbeat outlook, fuels not only her decisions but also how she builds relationships with her team, clients, and partners

The result is a business that thrives not in spite of its values, but because of them.

Recognition, Impact, and Cultural Shift

JeeTravels’ rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. The brand has been featured by creators like Desi Couple On The Go, Krittika Goel, and Curly Tales. In May 2025, popular travel host Kamiya Jani became the brand’s first official ambassador. Famous celebrities like Dr Jai Madaan and Saina Nehwal have also travelled with JeeTravels.

“JeeTravels felt like home,” Kamiya said. “It was everything I look for in travel - authentic, elegant, and soulful.”

The company has also won three consecutive World Luxury Travel Awards from 2022 to 2024. Its influence is creating tangible changes in the industry. Tourism boards across Finland now actively train Nordic operators to understand the cultural preferences of Indian guests, a shift inspired in part by JeeTravels’ pioneering work.

The Power of Positive, ValuesDriven Leadership

Saoni's greatest legacy is not just what she’s built, but how she’s built it. JeeTravels is more than a company. It is a living expression of what can happen when a leader chooses joy over fear, connection over competition, and purpose over pressure.

Her leadership radiates optimism and inspires those around her to lead with intention, integrity, and hope. This isn’t just good leadership. It’s transformative.

The Journey Ahead

Despite the accolades, Saoni remains grounded and future focused. “This is just the beginning,” she says. “JeeTravels(jeetravels.com) is more than a business. It’s a movement. A way to show the world what luxury with soul can truly be.”

Plans are underway for deeper, transformational journeys including wellness retreats, spiritual explorations, and slow travel that allows people not just to escape, but to return to themselves.

A Beacon for Dreamers

In a world that often celebrates hustle over harmony, Saoni Mukherjee’s story is a beautiful contradiction. She built a thriving brand not by shouting louder, but by listening deeper. Not by chasing, but by trusting.

Her message to other women, especially aspiring entrepreneurs: “If you feel a quiet voice guiding you, listen to it. That’s your truth. And it will lead you where you need to go.”

Because when leadership is grounded in optimism, and power is rooted in purpose, the result isn’t just success. It’s transformation.

This spiritual undertone runs through every JeeTravels experience. It’s what transforms a vacation into a homecoming not just to a place, but to oneself.

Saoni often reflects on this. “There is a reason people are overwhelmed or cry when they see the Northern Lights,” she says. “It’s not just beauty. It’s something deeper. It reminds us we’re part of something infinite.”

And then there’s the Aurora Borealis, the shimmering, otherworldly light show that has drawn seekers and dreamers for centuries. For many cultures, the aurora has long been believed to be a spiritual bridge between Earth and the cosmos. It is said to open a portal of connection, to bring people closer to the universe.

Clients often share how rejuvenated they feel after their trips emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. In the stillness of the Arctic wilderness, in the glow of the Northern Lights, something shifts. Travelers report feeling more present, more aligned, and more alive.

Global travelers today seek more than just destinations. They crave depth, authenticity, and moments that reconnect them with something greater than themselves. At JeeTravels, many guests have described their journeys not just as luxurious getaways, but as life enhancing experiences.

What Global Travellers Seek, Find with JeeTravels(jeetravels.com).

Content curated by Shivnity Worldwide Media.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.