Pride Group: Spearheading Indian Real Estate as a Future Forward Developer

2020 had been a trying year for most, but the real estate industry had been among the worst hit. With the imposition of the COVID lockdown, the Indian economy was impacted in a big way and the progress of many sites had to be halted by most. Even when the lockdown was finally lifted, the after effects have been a lot for most companies to recover from. But even in such challenging situations, Pride Group didn’t just set ambitious milestones but delivered on them as well!
Until the month of August, the Group ensured consistent bookings via its Virtual Site visits and attractive propositions. From August onwards, customer response and demand picked up pace with the Group’s offerings of right products with the right features and amenities paving the way for a fantastic quarter in October, November and December.
“2020 was without doubt a tough year which affected the real estate industry in unprecedented ways. But we did not let it affect our spirit. We found our way around the obstacles, kept our focus on the goals we set for ourselves, and I’m pleased to say that our focus and commitment paid off really well!” said Arvind Jain, MD Pride Group.
For over two decades, Pride Group, a first generation construction company has played a pioneering role in transforming cityscapes with its visionary residential and commercial projects across Pune, Mumbai & Bengaluru. What has set the Group apart amongst its contemporaries is its promise of Timely Delivery, which is fulfilled on time every time, so far having delivered 40 million sq ft in residential and 02 million sq ft in commercial space! A debt free company, and with a vision to experience the sheer joy of creation and improve the standard of living of their customers, Pride Group constructs not just buildings but dreams, thereby transforming lives.
One such noteworthy project is Pride World City which is rightfully the PRIDE OF EASTERN PUNE. Spread over 400 acres, Pride World City (PWC) is one of the largest and most well planned townships in Pune. That is why we call it a "City". It is complete in itself, focusing on effective space design, Pride World City gives its residents space to move, grow & breathe free. The vision of Pride World City is to create an international standard of living along with Schools, IT Parks, Hospitals, Multiplexes, Fuel Stations and more. Pride World City is already home to a premier fitness club, playschool and supermarkets.
Pride World City launched multiple clusters in premium dwelling in October and sold out 4 towers within a span of 2 months.
“Pride World City has been on a rapid growth track, thanks to our unbeatable excellence in design, development, and construction of residential and commercial spaces for the millennial. Our aim is to consistently innovate and bring more of future forward spaces to the people of our nation. Every year we deliver 800 plus apartments, where at present more than 2500 residents are staying happily!” said Arvind Jain - MD.
While creating a project as ambitious and Pride World City, the location was a key decision. It had to be well-connected, but also private and away from the noise of the city. Nestled among picturesque hills, Charholi spells out serenity, calmness and tranquillity. However, it is also strategically placed right in the middle of PMC and PCMC and is well-connected to key localities in both. One can quickly and easily reach the IT hubs of Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Koregaon Park, Bhosari, Pimpri Chinchwad and Wagholi. With the ring road coming up, Pride World City is placed at one of the most strategic locations as compared to many others, giving the township a lot more accessibility and connections.
“We at Pride have a responsibility to ensure quality living in quality space and that is what we strive to create. Everything we do is a step in this direction – consistently working to surpass expectations, having a progressive work culture, nurturing a healthy work ethic and pursuing a relentless drive to overcome every challenge. Our future plans are comprised of bringing more innovation and aesthetics in the premium and luxury segment of real estate, with world class projects and amenities,” said Arvind Jain - MD
If you have been waiting for the right time to invest in your own home, the time is now! The pandemic has reminded us, more than ever, how important it is to have a home in a space we love; to create an atmosphere of love, joy and harmony.
