Rannvijay Singh Singha and Prateek Sachdeva launch women friendly liquor stores in Lucknow

Lucknow, 19/01/2021: Rannvijay Singh Singha and Prateek Sachdeva, the owners of Döner and Gyros master franchise and Liquor land, have announced the launch of five women friendly liquor stores under their venture Liquor Land in Lucknow. Prateek is known for introducing new concepts in the country, from bringing Döner and Gyros in India to the preparations to launch women friendly liquor outlets in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. These five stores are aimed towards enabling women to purchase alcohol without any hesitation or judgement. Prateek Sachdeva is a leading and young serial entrepreneur of India, known for his contribution of bringing Mediterranean cuisine in India through Döners and Gyros. Rannvijay Singh Singha, the renowned celebrity popularly known for hosting MTV Roadies, is a partner of Prateek in this venture. Liquor Land is a one stop liquor store situated in the One Awadh Mall of Lucknow with one of the biggest collections of liquor from across the world. Rannvijay Singh Singha and Prateek and have been brainstorming and burning the midnight oil with Liquor Land to introduce something new that will create ripples. With enough time given to this thought, they decided to launch 5 women friendly stores across Lucknow. The idea behind these stores is to end the taboo of women buying liquor and the judgements related to the same. These five stores will be opened one after another in the city and will enable women to buy liquor of their choice freely. On the announcement of the launch, Prateek Sachdeva – Co - Founder of Liquor Land said, “I believe it is an obsolete thought that women shouldn’t drink or buy alcohol. It is the 21st century and everyone has an equal right to do anything and everything they want. When it comes to drinking alcohol, gender must not be a barrier, but one must drink responsibly and that’s all I believe in.” Rannvijay Singh Singha, Co-Founder of Liquor Land said, “It has been long that women have been oppressed and they had to suppress their wishes, but not anymore. Being in an educated society, it is high time we work for gender equality. In-line with this idea, we are launching women friendly liquor stores to serve women without any judgement and they can live their life the way they want.” Coming under the umbrella of Liquor Land, these stores will be serving 50-60 brands from across the world, enabling the people of Lucknow to choose drinks of their choice with ease. This announcement further adds to gender equality and freedom of living.