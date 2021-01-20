  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Donald Trump exits White House at a lowest approval rating of his team

Donald Trump leaves White House with lowest job approvals of his presidency—34 percent—becoming the only president ever to not register a 50 percent job approval rating at any point in his presidency

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 20, 2021 06:39:42 PM IST
Updated: Jan 20, 2021 07:03:11 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Challenging the myths of meritocracy, with Prof. Michael Sandel