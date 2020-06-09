Ravish Kapoor – Bollywood's most loved designer

Ravish Kapoor is an Indian Designer who is an expert in designing Invitation Cards for any occasion which are customised and personalised. He is based in New Delhi and his designer line goes by the name ‘Ravish Kapoor Innovative Invitation’. His name is synonymous with two factors ‘Elegance and Style’. His wide range of designer invites varies from weddings, anniversaries, baby showers, birthdays and inauguration ceremonies. Ravish has an expert eye for detail and uses his eloquent designs in expressing the varied personalities of his clients by portraying them in his designs and giving them a personalised look and feel. A firm believer of living life king size, Kapoor is a self-made man passionate about his luxurious lifestyle. Living most of his life in New Delhi, the dynamic designer has a taste for finer things in life; he is a connoisseur of beautiful rare acquisitions… from cigars to watches, wines to luxurious cars. Ravish Kapoor has an eye for detail and a deep rooted passion for perfection. The love for beauty permeates through other aspects of his life as well. A thorough epicurean, He simply loves travelling around the world and his experiences inspire him to create more and more outstanding designs. He has created customised luxury invitations for high end clients, celebrities, NRI’s & Industrialist all across India & abroad. After the success of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wedding invite, His list of celebrity clients is endless be it Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan & Family, Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin A Billion Dreams), Yuvraaj Singh – Hazel Keech, Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukmini Sahay, Ganesh Hegde – Sunayna Shetty, Adnan Sami, David Dhawan & Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan, Kangana Ranaut (Personalised Stationary) and many more. He is also the official invitation partner for IIFA, as well as THE VOGUE WEDDING SHOW & has also designed invites for the FILMFARE AWARDS. Today, Ravish, is a pioneer in the industry and is known internationally for his keen sense of exquisite taste in colours and eclectic choice of design and orientation. His designs have always ‘Wowed’ his clients. Ravish’s, designs have inspired many in the industry with the latest trends, style of warmth and elaborate workmanship that goes into each piece he produces. Ravish Kapoor has redefined the simple invitation card, into an innovative and sophisticated piece of art that assimilates with the persona of the individual who has an important life-event with tons of guests to invite. He is the epitome of today’s new age designer and is considered to be one of India’s most elegant designers in the invitations business.