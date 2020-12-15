Recognising excellent people practices - The 9'th edition of the SHRM India HR Excellence Awards 2020

The SHRM HR Excellence Awards have been instituted as an exemplary platform to recognize organizations that put people first, deliver future focused excellence in the field of People Management and understand the importance of human capital as a key contributor to business outcomes. Currently in its 9’th consecutive year- the awards are recognized by the industry as being the single most esteemed platform that celebrate and acknowledge organizations that work passionately towards raising the bar for the profession through constant innovation.Achal Khanna, CEO - SHRM India & Business Head - APAC & MENA, explains the motivation behind the awards, saying, “The SHRM India HR Excellence Awards recognize the pioneering and innovative people management practices that impact not just organizations but also business, society and the profession as a whole. This year- the awards saw over 330 applications from leading organizations vying for recognition across 9 categories. A special addition for this year was the category of- ‘Transitioning to the Virtual Workplace - The HR Lens’ which constituted SHRM’s efforts to recognize the immense innovative work done by organizations to overcome the challenges in this difficult year. I heartily congratulate all the firms whose work was recognized by the jury as being exemplary!” Through these awards- SHRM’s intent is to propagate innovative people practices instituted by best in class organizations across the industry by recognizing and feting them in a public domain so as facilitate their adoption by others. As Indian organizations bounce back from the impact of pandemic- such innovative people practices will go a long way in ensuring that India Inc. is able to convert these challenges into opportunities for rapid human capital driven growth.The Awards recognize excellence across all critical categories of the people function. For each category- SHRM recognizes Winners, Runner- ups, special recognition and meaningful contribution. The detailed list of winners for each category are shared below:All the winners have emerged through a rigorous three-level evaluation process which involved preliminary screening of all submissions, primary jury evaluation, and a final jury evaluation. The eminent final jury members for this year were Following up on the awards, as done each year, SHRM India shall publish detailed case studies of winning organizations. These case studies will showcase the best practices that have had a demonstrated impact on the strategic outcomes of the organization. The HR practices and unique initiatives shared in the case studies will highlight the organizations progress on their journey towards excellence. This year, all organizations winning the awards were feted through a star-studded virtual Awards - Gala night which was hosted by VJ and Bollywood star Cyrus Sahukar and also had a special message for the HR community by singer Neeti Mohan. Joyous celebrations from all the winning organizations and congratulatory messages all over social media brought to end yet another successful edition of SHRM India HR Excellence Awards!