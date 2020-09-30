Reimagining SMB prospects with cloud and collaboration tech tools

Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) are a critical segment of the Indian economy as they contribute nearly a third of the GDP and generate employment for millions. In the past few months, SMBs have been among the hardest hit by the economic crisis, triggered by the pandemic. Nevertheless, faster adoption of digital technologies is helping SMBs to become resilient in the face of the ongoing adversity. To gain insights on how digitally enabled SMBs were better equipped to maintain business continuity during the lockdowns and garner guidance on the best way forward for this crucial segment, Forbes India launched a tweetathon in association with Microsoft India, themed ‘Building Business Resilience for a Digital Future’, on September 30, between 5pm and 6pm. The discussion was held completely on the Twitter platform, with the participants sharing their insights on issues raised and moderated by the Forbes India team. The eminent participants, including Suhail Zaidi, Head at CII Centre for Digital Transformation; Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Global Practice Head - Digital Transformation, Zinnov; Harish Vellat, SMB Corporate Business Leader, Microsoft; Prashanth Subramanian, Co-Founder, Quadrasystems.net and Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation, shared their insights on various themes related to SMBs and the impetus they receive from digitalization. They agreed that a strong technology backbone clearly helped SMBs to stay connected with employees, customers and suppliers during the lockdown. Additionally, businesses with digital collaboration tools in place and the ability to manage HR online, transitioned more seamlessly to the new normal. The need of the hour continues to be secure collaboration from anywhere and competitiveness. Towards these ends, SMBs will need to invest in technology. By harnessing the power of the cloud, they can benefit from cost savings, improved security and ease of access to documents and applications – while working remotely - from multiple locations. Adoption of the cloud also enables them to run agile business processes, connect to larger entities such as customers and suppliers, reach out global customers, optimize cash flow, help capture new growth opportunities and transform in real time. With solution providers now offering outcome-based pricing models, wherein they propose a revenue sharing concept, SMBs can gain resilience, scalability and control. The current crisis has provided SMBs with the perfect timing and opportunity for tech transformation as global buyers are looking to India as an alternative for credible supplies of intermediate and finished goods. All in all, COVID-19 has massively accelerated digital transformation. Of course, it has also disrupted many businesses. The question is, which side of the coin should SMBs focus on? Disruption or Opportunity? Interestingly, cloud enables SMBs to capture opportunity while making them resilient to disruption. “I see a stronger role for technology in building resilience across the SMB space as we continue to reimagine the way forward,” tweeted Harish Vellat, who leads the SMB Corporate Business at Microsoft.