Rekindle your love for food, as exquisite dining experiences await you at Marriott International

There is no denying that this year has been one of those years that we rather forget. Looking back at the year that it was, we have all missed the ‘human connection’ and learnt to appreciate the simple pleasures of life. While the lockdown turned most of us into pseudo master chefs, something that most of us craved was the concept of ‘dining-out’. Afterall, dining-out is embedded in our system as the most essential part of any celebration and most conversations. As we move on and embrace the new normal, it's almost time to step out, enjoy the hospitality, savour your favorite cocktail and connect with your loved ones while wearing a mask, sanitizing and maintaining social distance. With restaurants opening up, most of us have been skeptical about dining out, keeping safety concerns in mind. However, to ensure there’s a connection of warmth in times of contactless dining, Marriott International has opened its doors to patrons while enforcing top notch safety protocols across all its properties. With reduced seating capacity, contactless menu and payment options and associates donned in masks and gloves, Marriott International aims to make dining in the new normal a memorable and safe experience. Marriott has always been known for its top-notch hygiene and safety standards, with additional safety protocols, you can be assured of having a safe dining out experience. Whether you want to enjoy a larger than life Sunday brunch at JW Marriott, Le Meridien or St.Regis, opt for a pizza and wine night at Westin or want to enjoy the goodness of local ingredients at The Ritz-Carlton or unwind after a long day with cocktails at Four Points by Sheraton, Marriott International has now opened its doors to all its properties across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Bangalore and is welcoming guests with utmost caution and care. You can get rid of zoom call-fatigue and fix up your next meeting at your nearest Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott or Aloft to add the missing element of human-interaction and boost productivity while you enjoy house-special meals. One can also enjoy a short workation at Renaissance, Sheraton, Marriott Hotels & Resorts or Marriott Executive Apartments, while making the most of the unmatched hospitality, warmth of the staff and food options that will satiate all your taste-buds. As all of us get used to what they call the ‘new normal’, it's time to catch-up with friends, go on that date, celebrate that promotion and enjoy cozy dinners with loved ones.So what are you waiting for? Book now as luxurious stays, a delectable food galore and warm hospitality await you at Marriott properties across India. Get ready to bid adieu to the year that it was and say hello to new beginnings and let the good times roll.