Right decision at right time makes TRUEVIEW ATMANIRBHAR

Management of Trueview (Left sitting): Sagar Kabra (Right sitting): Manish Rathi
(Standing from Left): Ashish Somani, Mahesh Rathi, Sachin Kabra & Pankaj Sethiya
While everybody was contemplating the short term and long term impact of COVID-19 pandemic on business and personal life in the early phase of the first lock down in April, Team Trueview wasted no time in studying the market and seizing the opportunity of business. Being in the electronics industry for almost a decade, the management at Trueview decided to start manufacturing Non-contact Infrared Thermometer and Fingertip Pulse Oximeter in India and they became the first “atmanirbhar” Indian company manufacturing these products. The Trueview Thermometers and Oximeters are rated the highest in quality and performance.
About Trueview
The birth of Trueview is the result of a group initiative and an aim to provide the domestic market with the best products in the electronic surveillance sector. From small scale activities like installation of products to manufacturing the products in house, the company has come a long way. The company has its manufacturing unit in Shendra, Aurangabad and sales offices located in Pune and Mumbai.
With more than a million happy customers, Trueview is a flagship brand of Warner Electronics India Private Limited. Established in 2010, Trueview is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic security surveillance, video door phones, LCD video wall monitors and commercial display solution products in India. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with a strong research team, the company has developed a product range keeping in view the requirements of the Indian market. The technologically updated R&D team works round the clock to provide its customers with the best-in-class products and keep them abreast with the cutting-edge technology in electronic security and display solutions.
Trueview is an IT enabled company and a number of their operations are carried out on various ERP platforms. Integrated manufacturing units, focused management and committed production & quality teams make Trueview the No. 1 choice for customers across products and sectors. With a strong network of over 2000 dealers and distributors, it is the epitome of how small ideas can turn into a successful venture if worked upon consistently and relentlessly.
Trueview is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company. All their products are RoHS, CE & FCC compliant. The IR Thermometer and Oximeter manufactured by them are ISO 13485:2016 and USFDA certified.
Success Mantra
Know your market and your customers
Profile of the Directors:
Manish S. Rathi is the CEO of the company and looks after purchase and imports along with designing key sales strategies. He has previously worked with leading companies such as Nokia, Samsung, Vodafone, Jio and many more as the Regional Channel partner setting many records in sales. With more than 25 years of experience in IT product distribution, he has a great vision in selecting futuristic products and introducing them to the Indian market.
Sagar Kabra is an innovator and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in business leadership. Having diverse and rich knowledge in business formation, operation, finance, and management, Sagar is a visionary leader driving manufacturing and research team to meet demand despite a wide product range. He is an effective communicator and motivator who identifies and leverages assets in teammates to reach organizational goals.
Sachin Kabra is a dynamic distribution & channel management professional with more than nine years of record achievements. Leading the entire sales team, he is one of the reasons for the manifold growth in the sales and revenue of the company. Sachin is adept in providing a smooth experience to the customers and improving sales-team performance. He is tenacious in building new businesses, securing customer loyalty, and forging strong relationships with channel partners.
Ashish Somani is one of the key personalities in the development of Trueview. He is an Electronic Engineer with in-depth technical knowledge and has majorly contributed in laying the foundation of the company since day one. Along with looking after the Video Door Phone division, he is a bridge between the customers and the company constantly ensuring that the company products are in line with the customer requirements.
Mahesh S. Rathi joined the business soon after completing his engineering. He initially worked with Ashish & Sachin to understand the electronic surveillance market. He has also established Electronic Article Surveillance division and has successfully pushed these products into the Indian Market. Mahesh leads a team in designing and implementation of projects. Mahesh and his team have bagged many prestigious projects and the installation of Trueview’s products at Uri Army Camp, India-Bangladesh Border and Skywalk at Sikkim-Bhutan Border are some to name a few.
Pankaj Sethiya is another key personality in the growth of Trueview. With a vast sales experience in various Multi-National companies as the Area Manager, he currently heads the OEM division of the company. He has more than 100 satisfied customers to his account who have availed the OEM services from Trueview to expand and strengthen their own brands.
Major Achievements
Trueview has been awarded the Most Promising CCTV Brand by Silicon India and Leading Manufacturer of Security and Surveillance Product by Times of India.
Trueview is associated with several Social Foundations like Chetana Empowerment Foundation, an NGO which works towards the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society by providing them quality education, hostel facilities and healthy meals.
